Gunnjan Aras Has Associated With Mypencildotcom Magazine to Show Her Love & Support for Street Dogs

Gunnjan Aras, who is mostly known for her role in the Alt Balaji web series “Gandi Baat,” has now associated with Mypencildotcom magazine to express her support for street dogs. In an interview with mypencildotcom magazine, Gunnjan stated that animals are important to her. It's like blood to her body, a purpose to keep track of everything.
To raise awareness among the general public, she is now associated with MYPENCILDOTCOM magazine (www.mypencildotcom.in) to write in magazine column about street dogs. Gunnjan Aras has already started the "Hey Buddy Foundation" and is actively working to achieve the goals for animal support.
Mypencildotcom is a web magazine that features inspiring real-life conversations with people from all walks of life. Mypencildotcom recently interviewed famous personalities like Gaur Gopal Das, Anna Hazare, Riya Sen, Preeti Jhangiani, Alankrita Das, Deanne Panday, Manu Bhaker, and others. The magazine's founder Mr. Prasun Kulshrestha stated that this collaboration with Gunnjan Aras will be a game-changer for the company because it is an altogether new section in the publication. Pooja Misra, a well-known Boss, was previously involved in providing articles to the health, beauty, and fitness section. Similarly, famous Author Deanne Panday gave mypencildotcom permission to use her work for the magazine.
Gunnjan Aras is a model, entrepreneur, and animal lover. She also defies stereotypes by becoming the first Indian Indian actress to appear on the first page of a global book. Gunnjan is a passionate dog lover who seeks to improve the welfare of dogs. To support it, she started the "Hey Buddy Foundation." Her pet dog's name was Buddy, and she lost him last year in December 2020. Talking about him made her burst into tears. She says Buddy provided her a reason to measure. Then she established the HEY BUDDY FOUNDATION, which she named for her BUDDY. It's as though she couldn't help him as she didn't have control over the situation. She will not, however, allow the silent to perish on the roadways. She is going to save every stray who needs help. And servicing animals gives her peace, and she is aware that Buddy too, requires her to do so.
Recently mypencildotcom published their 9th edition Bringing various talents and interviewed them. One interview in it was of model n actor Juliet Khan, she believes that she is the Artist of her life, so painting it with colors and making it bright is what she lives for; she also believes in hard work, positivity, and dedication. Similarly, another interview was of Mr. Karan Mohan Thakur who is a Certified Paranormal Investigator and discussed the future of the profession and some basic questions regarding his work in that field. Author and tech changemaker Anshu Malika Roja Selvamani has been interviewed in the magazine, she is a well-known programmer who works to create a change in society using technology.