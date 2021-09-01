GURDEEP SINGH GOSHA GOES OUT OF THE WAY TO SERVE PEOPLE

It is more important to serve people than to acquire influential posts in the party, feels Gurdeep Singh Gosha, the Youth Akali Dal Leader.
Abiding to his party’s policies of serving people and being accessible to people, Gosha has always been a “People’s leader”. He has never hesitated from raising his voice against injustice and for the rights of the people of Ludhiana in particular and state at large.
Gurdeep Singh Gosha has special regard for the farming community. “I think coming from an agrarian state, each one of us is attached to our roots which is why I consider farmers as the LIFELINE,” expresses Gosha.
He has been regularly meeting and serving the protesting farmers at the ongoing struggle of the agricultural community at Kundli border.
Also, this philanthropist has a unique way of dealing with the youth issues and inspires, engages them in constructive activities. He constantly organizes turban and gatka competitions.
Another aspect of this young leader that many people may not be aware of is his love for environment. He motivates children as well youth to plant more and more trees, a must for saving the environment.
He is an exponent of TRIVENI plantation which emphasizes upon plantation of Peepal, Banyan and Neem trees. “These trees are the greatest source of oxygen and provide curtail the presence of carbon emissions. It is our duty to safeguard the ecology for our future generations, thus each one of us should volunteer to plant maximum trees,” says Gosha.