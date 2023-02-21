Hackers Stole $620 Million From Axie Infinity Via Fake Job Interviews, Dogetti Makes An Offer You Can't Refuse

Where there is money, there’s crime. As such, cryptocurrency can be both highly lucrative and volatile. With last year’s heist on Axie Infinity, a demand for a secure network and supportive community is more urgent than ever.
2022 was not the best year for crypto. A domino effect of bearish attitudes, manipulation, and crime led to a bearish market. However, 2023 is having its redemption with bullish enthusiasm. After the massive $620 million heist on Axie Infinity via fake interviews through one employee (schmuck), the Norwegian authorities seized $5.9 million from the hackers.
Axie Infinity is a non-fungible token-based online video game developed by Vietnamese studio Sky Mavis, known for its in-game economy which uses Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies. It has been called “a pyramid scheme that relies on cheap labor from countries like the Philippines to fuel its growth.”
Though it seems they already had their hands dirty, for the crypto community, a breach of this scale was worrisome. Digital assets are susceptible to hacking, and so, we search for a cryptocurrency that promises the security we need to feel financially secure.
Dogetti (DETI): Can Offer You Family and Protection
Dogetti (DETI) is a new meme coin with a strong and unshakeable belief in the power of “family” and building a lucrative business. Currently in its first stage of presale; with 2,759,680,000 tokens sold, the coin has surpassed its halfway mark with impressive ease with the support of its growing community. Those that are loyal are rewarded with 2% reflection and protection. A heist would never breach Dogetti’s community as it has with the careless members of Axie Infinity. There is a code to abide by in the Dogetti lifestyle in the metaverse and that is – keep it within the family.
Security is at the heart of Dogetti’s initiative. Powered by Uniswap, DETI has launched DogettiSwap, a decentralized exchange (DEX), making it possible for holders to sell or swap any of their ERC20 tokens through a fast and secured system with low fees. Dogetti keeps everything within the family and ensures that everyone is included. Through the Dogetti decentralized autonomous organization, commonly known as DOA, members of the Dogetti family have the option to vote on proposals and make changes to the protocol.
Dogetti wants the family to expand in numbers so that the community can become more powerful and financially successful. Generating wealth through generations of The Dogetti family name, NFTs have the potential to breed and become fiat or cryptocurrency, which could prove to be highly lucrative. Like Nintendo’s Animal Crossing but with a dignified mafia-era twist, Dogetti has high potential to take the GameFi system to another level. In the future, there will be a number of Dogetti NFT drops where buyers can collect, buy, trade, and sell. Future Metaverse or P2E NFT elements could be implemented if members vote for it in DogettiDAO.
