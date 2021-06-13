HackersEra: The Emergence of a New Wave of Cybersecurity Education and Services!

Cybersecurity is no longer solely the duty of IT experts who are positioning firewalls and backup servers. It mandates top-to-bottom dedication and a budget to match up. When it comes down to protecting your client’s information, the stakes are soaring.
You will need to have the robust groundwork to build up a cybersecurity solution from the ground level. This foundation should be deemed as a community presidency concern rather than a technical one. Tech solutions will help, but additional assistance will be required, which all starts with establishing a safe and sound culture.
Why is it critical for the government to embrace cybersecurity across the board?
We have witnessed the prompt deployment of smart city foundation and digitization of a variety of resident-centric facilities belonging to central and state governments over the last few years, all with the objective of providing residents with the apparent, effectual, and active distribution of communal services.
Almost all enterprises, including the federal and state governments, have been forced to enable their staff to work from home because of the present pandemic. Cyber attackers are attempting to disrupt government IT systems by targeting government officers who work from home.
Considering the evolving danger landscape, it is crucial that every government department guarantees the security of sensitive and crucial data. We must think about the advantages of a human-centric approach to cybersecurity. This would allow the government to employ behavioral analysis to respond to citizen-centric data and e-services in a proactive and targeted manner.
HackersEra’s contribution to diverse sectors
Over the years, HackersEra has successfully contributed to diverse sectors like Healthcare, Industry 4.0, Hospitality Industry, Banking Industry.
HackersEra offers more than simply services; we also provide hands-on training in areas such as:
1. SDR Exploitation
2. Automotive Security Training
3. Web Application Penetration Testing
4. Mobile APP Penetration Testing
5. API Penetration Testing
6. Thick Client Penetration Testing
7. Secure Source Code Review Training etc.
The Worldwide popularity of courses
HackersEra courses have been viewed by over 3 million people worldwide, and they are popular not only in India, but also in 133 other countries.
We will soon offer certification courses not only for professionals, but also for job seekers and career changers. As an emerging economy, India has a burgeoning demand for cybersecurity experts. HackersEra has developed a thorough understanding of the industry's needs and requirements through research and has developed courses to meet those needs.
“From 2019 to 2021, each course we offer generated over one crore in revenue, which I shared with you as an entrepreneur to give you a sense of our business plan,” says Vikash Chaudhary, CEO and Founder of HackersEra.
Independent Hacking University in India- Our greatest vision.
Organizations can embrace preemptive guidelines enlightened by developmental trends, especially among employees who might embody the ultimate threat, by converging security at the human stage. A State Data Centre Manager, for instance, who has access to an assortment of data, could be an enticing aim for hackers.
Government departments can build policies regulating who has access to what data and their permissions to make use of it, lessening the threat of workers having explicit access to confidential and structured accessible information.
We intend to establish an independent hacking university in India to educate people about cyber-attacks and cybersecurity measures in-depth, with the goal of establishing a secure nation.
“One of our most audacious goals is to establish an independent hacking university in India, for which we are seeking government and industry support”, Vikash Chaudhary explains.