Halogig Global Freelancing Ecosystem All Set to Drive Digitalization of SMBs through Gig Workforce

New Delhi (India), January 10: The rising global gig economy presents immense potential for businesses and individuals alike. While a large section of the populace is actively working flexibly, industry research shows that the Global Gig Economy market size reached an estimated USD 355000.0 million in 2021, projected to expand at a CAGR of 16.18% with a forecasted value of USD 873000.0 million by 2027. To seize this momentous opportunity and address existing gaps in the current landscape, Halogig is endeavouring to develop the world's largest freelancing ecosystem to empower and support the gig economy.
Identifying new market opportunities takes work, especially when competition is intense and a major part of the current market is in a passive state. However, Halogig has found a way to tap into the largely untapped passive market of SMBs and start-ups with its referral network model to unlock the potential of this passive market worth billions of dollars.
According to GNW reports, a high percentage of gig workers (76%) have expressed satisfaction with their decision to freelance, and even more (82%) said they are happier as independent contractors. Halogig is revolutionizing the freelancing landscape by leveraging worldwide talents and their expertise to tap into new markets that can bring transformative change to the gig industry. Since its launch in October, it has had tremendous success, with 73,000 visitors in the month of December from countries like the US, UK, Canada, Australia and India. This feat is expected to become more significant in the fourth quarter.
The founders of Halogig have leveraged their extensive industry experience to develop cutting-edge solutions for today's freelancing landscape. By harnessing the power of technology, they have created an innovative platform that helps clients and freelancers meet their respective goals. Through Halogig.com, the founders are solving challenging problems in workforce sourcing by finding efficient solutions that benefit businesses and individuals alike.
Ankur Gupta, Founder; CEO of Halogig, has two decades of experience working with leading brands like Tata, Aircel, and NTT Communications. His expertise in product management has enabled him to put all the bricks of this venture together and address tomorrow’s freelancing opportunities.
Reshu Aggarwal, Co-Founder of Halogig, has vast recruitment experience working for global top-tier IT Companies and startups. Her mettle-in recruitment will enable to make Halogig’s delivery experience to be seamless.
Hiring freelance professionals can be a tricky task for any company, but thanks to Halogig's AI-enabled engine, companies no longer have to worry about that. With Halogig, companies now have access to three different flexible pricing options – hourly, retainer and contractual basis – so they can select the one that best fits their bottom line. Not only are businesses able to save money, but they can also take advantage of Halogig's expertise-based resources when hiring expert tech Developers. This cutting-edge technology is revolutionizing the freelance industry and making the hiring process quick and seamless.
Businesses can access industry-specific resources to experience a seamless delivery experience backed by its AI engine-enabled technology. With such incredible opportunities available to potential employers and freelancers alike, For businesses and entrepreneurs needing to outsource some services quickly and easily, Halogig offers a great solution. The platform works with an integrated wallet system that provides users with trust and transparency. Business owners can check the status of each project, as well as pay for contracted work in a secure manner using their account on halogig.com.
Furthermore, Halogig provides tools to communicate quickly and efficiently between all parties involved in a project, from the client to the freelancers, ensuring a smooth and successful experience overall.
Small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) certainly have their fair share of tech needs. From app building, digital marketing and automation to cyber security and AI, the scope can be daunting to handle on your own. However, Halogig.com is transforming how SMBs source talent for their tech needs. With its global talent pool and comprehensive suite of services at its disposal, Halogig offers an innovative solution for SMBs looking for the perfect match for their project, no matter its complexity or size. A one-stop destination for sourcing the best talent in any technology field, Halogig streamlines your search process, enabling you to hire confidently.
Rather than having to search multiple vendors or manage outsourcing efforts on their own, SMBs can quickly find qualified personnel through Halogig's specialized services—all designed to save time and money while ensuring top-notch results.
As per India Today Report, the gig economy workforce is projected to increase 3X from 7.7 million in 2021 to 23.5 million in 2030. Highly experienced resources who intend to extend their expertise and services without publicising their profile will benefit from the anonymous profile setup option in the online portal. This option would highlight their expertise and track the record without disclosing their identity.
