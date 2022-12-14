Hammerzz: The Luxury Night Club's rooftop restaurant is perfect for romantic dates

December 14: Clubs aren't for couples; a group is preferable if you wish to have a blast. Do you agree with this? Well, if you answered with affirmation, then it's about to change, and how? Hammerzz: The Luxury Night Club is a place for all moods and every mind. So it doesn't matter if you are coming with your group, with your partner, or solo; you are welcome with grandeur.
While we have always discussed how amazing Hammerzz is for people who want to party hard with their groups, this time we wish to make it surreal for the couples. Yes, you read it right! This nightclub is not only about spacious dance floors and rumbling music! It also has a beautiful rooftop seating area with an enchanting view of Baga Creek.
Dining out can be an amazing experience if you are with someone with whom you share a special bond. You can enjoy the flavourful delicacies of Hammerzz: The Luxury Night Club, its authentic Goan dishes, and amazing cocktails while having an engrossing conversation with your dear ones. The fun can never end in a space like this. It's romantic, it's classy, and it's the best for couples!
However, you can also chill here with your long-lost friends and enjoy some quality sheesha. This place will give you memories and conversations that you will take to the ends of the earth. So if you wish to experience the most blissful moment of your life, then head over to Hammerzz: The Luxury Night Club's rooftop restaurant.
This luxury nightclub was awarded Times Hospitality Icon 2022. Recently, they made headlines for hosting international artists like Onderkoffer. Moreover, their Hammered Saturday featuring Omen was a blast. For upcoming events, Hammerzz: The Luxury Night Club is setting up The Big Festival 3.0 with an amazing lineup of leading artists from the music industry.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.