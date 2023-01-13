Handy Heater Reviews [Consumer Reports] Beware of Handy Heater Pure Warmth Amazon Scam!

Handy Heater is a mini portable space heater that provide handy pure warmth to users as required during the winter time. It is a new powerful and upgraded handy heater by Heatwell that guarantees faster heating and even cozier feeling than it’s counterparts. This upgraded version is currently the most demanded portable heater in Canada and the United States since 2023. [Handy Heater Reviews]
According to reviews of Handy Heater Pure Warmth from over 8,975 consumer reports online, the device is rated 4.9 out of 5 total star ratings on average with more than 8,975 customers saying good about it. The Handy Heater is an affordable and efficient pure warmth space heater that promise to keep you warm and cozy anytime during this coldtime.
Winter is here, and with it comes the cold weather and the need to stay warm. For many of us, this means turning up the heat in our homes. However, as the temperatures drop and the heating bills rise, it's important to remember that there are other ways to stay warm during the winter; this gives birth to our Handy Heater Reviews.
Winter is one of the four seasons that occur annually in most parts of the world. Colder temperatures, shorter days, and longer nights typically characterize it. The winter season begins around December 21st and lasts until March 20th in the Northern Hemisphere and June 21st to September 22nd in the Southern Hemisphere.
One of the most notable features of winter is the snow. Snow is precipitation that falls from the sky as ice crystals. It can vary in size and shape and be light and fluffy or heavy and wet. Snow is a popular winter activity for many people, from skiing and snowboarding to building snowmen and having snowball fights. However, it can also cause problems such as transportation delays and power outages.
Another notable feature of winter is the decreased sunlight. The days are shorter, and the nights are longer, which can cause a lack of Vitamin D and affect our moods. To combat this, many people use light therapy boxes or spend time outdoors during the daylight hours.
Winter can also bring harsh weather conditions, such as ice storms, blizzards, and extreme cold temperatures. These conditions can be dangerous and cause power outages, transportation disruptions, and even health problems. It is essential to prepare for these conditions by keeping warm clothing and blankets on hand and having an emergency kit ready in case of power outages.
One of the most significant expenses during the winter is heating our homes. Traditional heating methods, such as electric heaters and furnaces, can be expensive. Not only do they consume a lot of energy, but they also require regular maintenance and repairs. The cost of heating a home with a traditional heater can quickly add up, especially if you live in an area with harsh winter weather.
The cost of electricity or gas can vary depending on the location and the provider. However, it is common for homeowners to see a significant increase in their energy bills during the winter months. This is because they use their heaters more frequently and for extended periods.
One of the main reasons conventional heaters are not energy efficient is that they need to use advanced technology. They generate heat by burning gas or electricity, which can be wasteful. A more efficient option would be to invest in a space heater like Handy Heater Reviews, which uses less energy to heat your space.
Another factor that can contribute to the high cost of heating with conventional heaters is poor insulation. Heat can easily escape if a home is not insulated correctly, making it more challenging to maintain a comfortable temperature inside. This can lead to homeowners turning up the heat even more, increasing their energy bills further.
In recent years, space heaters like Handy Heater Pure Warmth have become a popular alternative to conventional heaters. They are small, portable devices that can heat specific areas of a home or office rather than heating the entire space. This makes them an energy-efficient option for people who only need to heat particular rooms rather than the whole building.
One of the main benefits of using a space heater is that it allows you only to heat the occupied areas of your home or office. This can save a significant amount of energy and money on heating costs. Conventional heaters often heat unoccupied rooms, wasting energy and money. Space heaters also allow for greater control over the temperature of individual rooms, which can be especially useful for people sensitive to temperature fluctuations.
Another advantage of space heaters is their portability. They can be easily moved from room to room, allowing you to heat different areas of your home or office as needed. This is particularly useful for people who spend most of their time in a specific room, such as a home office or den. Additionally, they take up less space than conventional heaters, which can be especially beneficial in smaller homes or apartments.
As there are different types of space heaters available on the market, each with its unique features and benefits, we have conducted comprehensive research to narrow down the space heater that is cheaper, more effective, and suitable for every home's needs.
What is Handy Heater? [Handy Heater Pure Warmth Review]
Handy Heater is a newly built and improved personal heating device by HeatWell. Handy Heater Pure Warmth is a small device that can heat a specific area or room in a home or office. The Handy Heater Review can be used as a primary heat source or as a supplement to central heating systems to keep cold away during the winter.
The Handy Heater Review is an excellent option for people who are looking to save money on their heating bills, as the Heater allows you to heat only the areas of your home or office that you are using. This can be especially beneficial during the fall and winter when energy costs are typically at their highest.
Handy Heater Pure Warmth is small and portable and can be placed in a specific room or area of the home. The Heater is relatively inexpensive and easy to use. It is, without a doubt, an excellent option for homes that don't have central heating systems or those looking for cheaper alternatives.
Central heating systems, also known as forced-air systems, work using a furnace or boiler to heat the air, which is then distributed throughout the home using ducts. These systems are typically more expensive to install and maintain, but they can heat the entire home evenly and efficiently.
They also have the added advantage of using a thermostat to control the temperature, making it easy to regulate the heat in the house.
In contrast, Handy Heater is relatively inexpensive to purchase and operate. The Heater does not require regular maintenance and repairs like those needed for central heating systems.
Also, Handy Heater Pure Warmth allows for more control over the temperature of specific rooms. Instead of heating the entire home, you can use the Handy Heater to heat only occupied rooms. This can help save energy and lower the home's overall cost.
Another benefit of Handy Heater Review is that it can be moved from room to room as needed. This allows for more flexibility in how and where heat is distributed in the home. For example, you can place your Handy Heater in a room that is not typically used to maintain a comfortable temperature without needing to heat the entire home.
Several types of personal heaters are available on the market; however, weeks of research by our experts have shown that none comes close to Handy Heater in terms of price and efficiency.
The Handy Heater is powerful enough to heat any personal space effectively in seconds without significantly increasing your monthly utility bills. The Handy Heater Review also comes with overheat protection and tip-over protection, which will turn off the Heater if it becomes too hot or is knocked over.
The Handy Heater Review is also safe for use in any home, as the Heater features a "cool touch" exterior that prevents accidental burns. With a cool touch exterior, Handy Heater is safe for use around children and pets, and it can be placed on a desk or table without the risk of causing a fire.
Handy Heater is a cost-effective and efficient way to heat a home during chilly weather. The personal heating device is cheaper to run than central heating and offers more control and flexibility in how and where heat is distributed in the home.
How Does Handy Heater Pure Warmth Work?
The Handy Heater Review works by converting electrical energy into heat energy. The Heater typically uses PTC ceramic heating technology to utilize its heating potential.
PTC heating technology, or Positive Temperature Coefficient, utilizes a special ceramic material with a unique property of increasing resistance as temperature increases. This technology is used in various heating applications, such as space heaters like Handy Heater Reviews.
The basic design of a PTC heating element is a ceramic disc embedded with metal particles. When an electric current is applied to the disc, it heats up due to the resistance caused by the metal particles. As the temperature of the disc increases, so does the resistance, which causes the current flow to decrease and the temperature to stabilize. This automated feature allows PTC heating elements to operate at a consistent temperature without needing a thermostat or temperature control.
PTC heating technology is considered a safer alternative to traditional heating methods, as it eliminates the risk of overheating and fire hazards, hence why the Handy Heater Pure Warmth manufacturer used it while building the Heater. It is also energy-efficient, as the automated feature only consumes the necessary energy to maintain the desired temperature.
Additionally, PTC heating elements have a long lifespan and require minimal maintenance. Overall, PTC heating technology is reliable, efficient, and safe for various heating applications, making Handy Heater a powerful heating solution.
Features of Handy Heater Pure Warmth by Heatwell
Quick and Easy: Handy Heater is a user-friendly and easy-to-use device for heating small areas or rooms. The Heater is portable and has simple controls and built-in safety features. The Heater offers an easy way to increase the warmth in a room and is an excellent solution for those looking for a quick and efficient way to heat a small space.
1200-Watt Heat: When turned on, the Handy Heater Pure Warmth immediately emits 1200W of pleasant heat. You won't have to wait an hour as you would with a central heating system before feeling the warmth.
Ceramic Heat Technology: Handy Heater utilizes ceramic heating technology to heat up and distribute heat evenly. Ceramic heating technology uses elements made of a unique ceramic material that can withstand high temperatures and is often used in electric heaters. This technology ensures that the Heater has a fast-heating time, efficient energy use, and long-lasting durability.
Heats Your Personal Space in Seconds: The Handy Heater Pure Warmth starts pumping out a whopping 1200W of soothing heat seconds after you turn it on. You won't need to wait an hour to feel the heat like with a central heating unit.
Keeps Moisture: The Handy Heater is designed to provide pure warmth while preventing air from becoming too dry. This Heater uses humidifying feature to add moisture to the air, helping keep skin and respiratory systems hydrated and comfortable.
Built-in Removable Filter: Handy Heater Pure Warmth has a built-in "True Shield" air filter that automatically cleans the air as the heating device works to heat the room. Genuine Shield Air Filter is a high-performance filter that utilizes a multi-stage filtration process to remove pollutants, allergens, and other harmful particles from the air in a home or office. It is designed to provide clean and fresh air to ensure a healthy living or working environment and comes with Handy Heater at no cost to customers.
Compact Size: The Handy Heater Pure Warmth is designed to be packed, taking up minimal space anywhere you place it. With this feature, you can rest assured that you can use your Handy Heater anywhere you need warmth.
3 Heat Settings: Unlike its competitors, Handy Heater comes with multiple heating settings, allowing you to choose the level of warmth that is most comfortable for you. Depending on your desired heat, you can choose between high, medium, and low on the Handy Heater.
Safe: Handy Heater has safety features such as overheat protection, tip-over protection, and a cool-to-touch exterior to prevent accidents.
Lightweight: Handy Heater is lightweight, making it easy to move and transport anywhere you desire to use the personal heating device. Be it your bedroom, garage, office, or home workstation.
Whisper Quiet: Personal space heaters on the market produce a lot of noise, makings them a problem for users, especially if you plan to use them in a bedroom or other quiet area. Handy Heater, on the other hand, is designed to operate quietly, making the heater ideal for use in bedrooms or other soft areas of the home.
Easy to Clean: The Handy Heater is designed to be easy to clean, with removable parts to clean any dirt found on it.
Cost Efficient: The Handy Heater Pure Warmth is affordable, making it an accessible option for people on a budget. The personal heating device is powerful, efficient, and does not take a toll on your electricity consumption, which will save you a lot of money in the long run.
Cool-touch Case: The Handy Heater features a cool touch case that enables the Heater to stay cool to the touch while in use, preventing burns or injuries. This feature allows for safe and convenient use of the Heater near people and objects.
Energy-efficient: The Handy Heater Pure Warmth is one of the few heaters on the market today that have energy-saving features at an affordable price. With this feature, you don't have to worry about the Heater increasing your electricity usage.
LED Lighting Controls for Ambience: The Handy Heater has a built-in LED light with controls that allow users to adjust the brightness and color of the LED lights on the Heater. This Handy Heater feature can create a cozy and inviting atmosphere in a room or match the lighting to the user's preference. With these controls, you can adjust the temperature and ambiance in your room.
Safety Certification: The Handy Heater Pure Warmth is an ETL-listed portable heating device evaluated and certified by Intertek Testing Services (ETL) for compliance with safety and performance standards. This ensures that the Handy Heater is safe and operates as intended.
Handy Heater Price
Pricing for a single Handy Heater starts at $92.29. At the same time, 4 Handy Heater units cost as much as $369.17 (before any applicable discounts). The discounted Handy Heater Pure Warmth price is as follows:
- 1X Handy Heater unit costs only $59.99.
- 2X Handy Heater units costs only $119.98.
- 3X Handy Heater units costs only $134.98.
- 4X Handy Heater units costs only $164.97.
Please NOTE: As we were putting together this Handy Heater Pure Warmth Review, all the prices shown above are the price of the Handy Heater per unit when you take advantage of the discount offered by using any of the links on this review. You can visit the official website of the Handy Heater's manufacturer and to take advantage of the discount of up to 70%.
Handy Heater Amazon, eBay, Walmart Reviews
Some customers are looking to buy Handy Heater from Amazon prime, eBay or Walmart. It may delight you to know that the manufacturers of handy heater do not list their product on Amazon Prime, eBay or Walmart. If you happen to see any on listed in these market places, then it is either a cloned version or from resellers.
I won’t advice you to buy handy heater pure warmth heater from any third-party marketplaces. Only visit their official website to check all recent update before buying directly from the official website.
Where to Buy Handy Heater?
Customers can only purchase the Handy Heater Pure Warmth through the manufacturer's official website. Click on the confirmed link in this Handy Heater Review to access the COMPANY OFFICIAL STORE and take advantage of the ongoing discount of up to 70%.
The Handy Heater has a money-back guarantee for 30 days when you purchase the Handy Heater Pure Warmth Review. Suppose you are not entirely pleased with the device's heating result; within 30 days, you should ask the manufacturer to work on returning the product so you can get a refund.
Pros of Handy Heater Pure Warmth
Handy Heater can be a great supplement or replace central heating in a home or office. Here are some noticeable pros of using a Handy Heater:
Cost Efficiency: Handy Heater is less expensive to operate than central heating systems, especially if you only need to heat a small area. The portable Heater allows you to heat any personal space from your bedroom to your garage or office.
Easy to Use: The Handy Heater Pure Warmth is easy to use and requires minimal maintenance. The Heater has a simple on/off switch and a unique capability that allows you to adjust the temperature as needed.
Portability: The Handy Heater is designed to be portable, so you can quickly move them from room to room as needed. The Heater also comes with a handle that allows users to easily transport it anywhere. This can be especially useful if you have a large home or want to create a cozy space in a drafty room.
Safety: The Handy Heater Reviews come equipped with safety features such as overheat protection and tip-over switches, making it safer to use than traditional heating methods. The Heater also doesn't have to be ventilated, which reduces the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Customizable Heating: With Handy Heater, you can heat only the rooms or areas of your home that you are using rather than heating your entire home all at once. This allows for more customizable and efficient heating and can help you save money on your energy bills.
Health Benefits: For people with respiratory issues or allergies, using the Handy Heater can be beneficial as it can help to improve the air quality in your home. The portable Heater comes with built-in air filters that can help to remove dust, allergens, and other pollutants from the air. Additionally, the heat generated by Handy Heater can help to keep your nasal passages and airways clear, which can be especially beneficial during cold and flu season.
Cons of Handy Heater
- There is a limited supply of Handy Heater available (at the time of writing this HandyHeater Pure Warmth Review, there are just a few units left!)
- The Handy Heater is not available in retail locations, and you can buy it only from the manufacturer's website.
How to Use and Operate Handy Heater Pure Warmth
Using the Handy Heater Pure Warmth is very easy and can be done by anyone who is an adult. To use/operate the Handy Heater, follow the steps below;
Step 1: After receiving your Handy Heater, place the portable Heater on a flat, dry, even surface and plug the power cord into a wall socket outlet.
Step 2: Press the power button on the Handy Heater; this will power the device. By default, when being used for the first time, the Handy Heater is set to operate at HIGH speed, which you can then adjust to your liking.
Step 3: To adjust the Handy Heater fan speed, press
on the power button, you can choose your preference: High, MEDIUM, or LOW.
Step 4: By default, when being used for the first time, the Handy Heater mood light defaults to On. To adjust the lighting color on your Handy Heater, press the light icon button until you find the preferred color. The color order of the mood light on the Handy Heater is as follows; Orange, Green, Blue, Yellow, Purple, Teal, Clear, Cycle, and Off.
Step 5: Once you enjoy your Handy Heater Pure Warmth, press the Switch button once again to turn off the portable Heater. You should then keep the Heater in a cool,
dry place until ready to use again.
For more detailed steps on how to use/operate your Handy Heater Pure Warmth, kindly refer to the manufacturer's instruction manual that comes with the Heater. The manual has more helpful information with a pictorial explanation of how to safely operate the portable Heater.
How to Care & Clean Your Handy Heater [HandyHeater Reviews Canada]
Cleaning your Handy Heater is essential to ensure the heating device functions correctly and safely. Handy Heater is equipped with an air filter on the back of the unit. According to the manufacturer's recommendation, it is advisable to use your filter every 3-6 months, based on the frequency of use. To properly clean and care for your Handy Heater as directed by the manufacturer, follow the steps below;
Step 1: Firstly, find the back cover lock tab on the rear of the Handy Heater. Then proceed to carefully unlock the back cover of the Heater.
Step 2: To unlock the back cover, gently press in the lock and carefully pull the cover away from the Heater to avoid any form of damage done to it.
Step 3: Rinse the Handy Heater filter under running
water until dirt/dust is no longer visible. Then air dries the filter until it is completely dry.
Step 4: After the filter is dry, carefully place it back into the filter in the Handy Heater and re-attach the back cover again. Ensure that the lock tab securely snaps before you store the Heater away if you so wish.
For more detailed information with a pictorial explanation, kindly refer to the instruction manual with the Heater.
Is Handy Heater Available in the US and Canada?
Those in the United States or Canada who are interested in purchasing the Handy Heater but aren't sure if it's available in their country can be rest they can buy the Handy Heater in the USA, and Canada.
If you'd like to place an order, click the BUY LINK below, and you will be led to the confirmed manufacturer's site. You will be able to receive your heating device at your home once you have successfully placed your order and paid for the Handy Heater.
Customers Reviews of Handy Heater [Consumer Reports from Canada (CA) and the United States (USA)]
"I am so impressed with this portable Heater! It heats my living room in no time and keeps it at a comfortable temperature all day long. The LED lights feature is a game changer and makes it easy to control the mod of the atmosphere. This heat is also very quiet, so I can run it while I work or watch TV without any disturbance. I highly recommend this space heater to anyone looking for an efficient and reliable option," says Zoe Owens. From Canada (CA)
"This portable Heater is a lifesaver during the cold winter months. It's compact, so it's easy to move from room to room, and heats up quickly. I also love the tip-over safety feature and overheat protection, which gives me peace of mind knowing that it's safe to use around my family and pets. Overall, I'm delighted with my purchase and would recommend it to others," says Roger V. Farrell. From the United States (US)
"I have been using this Handy Heater for a few weeks now, and it has exceeded my expectations. Not only is it affordable, but it also works very well. I can feel the heat within seconds of turning it on, and it keeps my room warm even on the coldest nights. I also love the sleek design; it fits in seamlessly with my home decor," says Dominique Perreault from Canada (CA)
"I recently purchased this personal Heater for my office, and it has been a game changer. It's small enough to fit under my desk and heats up the entire workstation in minutes. The different heat settings allow me to adjust the temperature to my liking and the timer function is very useful for saving energy. I highly recommend this space heater to anyone needing a reliable and efficient heating solution during this cold winter," says Clarice Berthelette from the United States.
"This portable Heater has been the perfect solution for me to enjoy pure warmth and coziness this winter. It's powerful enough to heat any small space and can distribute heat evenly throughout the room. Additionally, it has a great design and looks great in my bedroom. Overall, I am delighted with my purchase and would be buying more to gift aging parents once their 62nd wedding anniversary," says Olivia J. Nowicki from Canada
Frequently Asked Questions About Handy Heater Pure Warmth [The Handy Heater Reviews]
What is the Heat Coverage of the Handy Heater?
The HeatWell Handy Heater Pure Warmth can heat an area of up to 250 square feet.
Can I Plug My Handy Heater Into a Timer or Power Strip?
It is not recommended by the company that makes the Handy Heater Pure Warmth to plug your Heater into anything other than your wall socket, as stated in their statement.
Where Should I Plug the Handy Heater Pure Warmth?
The Handy Heater Pure Warmth by HeatWell can only be used with an outlet installed in the wall. Connecting the heater directly to a wall outlet reduces the likelihood of an electric shock or fire.
Can I Use an Extension Cord With the Handy Heater?
Never connect an extension cable or relocatable power tap (outlet/powerstrip) to the Handy Heater; this is forbidden. Always ensure that the Heater is plugged directly into an outlet or receptacle on the wall.
Can Handy Heater Pure Warmth Be Used Both Indoors and Outdoors?
No. The Handy Heater Pure Warmth is designed for indoor use only.
What is Handy Heater Pure Warmth Voltage Rating?
The Handy Heater voltage rating is 120 volts (60Hz).
How Big is Handy Heater Pure Warmth?
The Handy Heater Pure Warmth by HeatWell's dimensions are 7 in. (D) x 8 in. (W) x 9.75 in. (H).
What is the Weight of the Handy Heater?
Handy Heater by HeatWell weighs 2.8 lbs.
How Do You Clean It?
Before attempting to clean the Handy Heater by HeatWell, you must first ensure that the Heater is turned off and unplugged from the electrical outlet. Afterward, use a moist, non-abrasive cloth to wipe the exterior. If necessary, you should use a gentle soap. Use a soft towel to dry the area. Before you use it again, check that it has dried out.
Is Handy Heater ETL-listed?
Yes, Handy Heater Pure Warmth by HeatWell is ETL listed.
Will Handy Heater Pure Warmth by HeatWell Raise My Utility Bill?
The Handy Heater by HeatWell does not waste energy. Compared to other heating methods, it uses minimal power and only costs a few cents each day to operate.
Is Handy Heater Safe Around Children and Pets?
Yes, you can safely use the Handy Heater Pure Warmth by HeatWell around kids and pets, but just like any other technology, it must be handled with caution and supervision. The Handy Heater's stay-cool casing keeps it cool to the touch and has a feature that turns it off automatically if it falls or lying face down. Despite these features, the Handy Heater is still an electrical appliance that produces heat. You should never use the portable Heater if nobody is there to monitor it.
Takeaway – The Handy Heater Reviews Canada and US
The Handy Heater by HeatWell is a convenient and efficient way to heat a small space and keep warm and cozy during cold weather. The compact design and easy portability make it perfect for use in various settings, such as a bedroom or home office.
The different heating settings features that come with this Heater allow you to customize the temperature to your liking, and the safety features provide peace of mind. However, it is essential to note that the Heater is not suitable for large rooms or open spaces, nor is it designed to replace or do the work of a central heating system.
This portable Heater can heat spaces up to 250 sq ft in minutes, yet it won't drive up your heating bill! You won't believe how powerful this compact Heater is and how fast it heats you. Hand
Heater is for sure a must-have for everyone. Additionally, the price of the Handy Heater is very pock-friendly, making it an affordable solution for all households. Overall, the Handy Heater is an excellent choice if you're looking for a portable and efficient way to heat a small space.
As a reminder, it is always good to be cautious and safety conscious with Handy Heater Pure Warmth as you would with any heating equipment, especially for long hours. Make sure to read instructions, use it properly and not leave the Heater unattended.
