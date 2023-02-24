Hankotrade Review: Major Key Findings for 2023

This Hankotrade review will explain if Hankotrade is a legit Forex broker and why traders should trade with it in 2023 to get terrific results.
The Forex market is expanding by leaps and bounds with each passing day. Many enthusiastic individuals are excited to make a sustainable career by trading currencies. They are passionate, eager to learn and practice, and stay consistent.
However, one of the most common problems these newbie traders face is not knowing which broker to trust. There are plenty of options to choose from, but, unfortunately, some brokers are sheer scams and don’t have the traders’ best interest.
Hence, before signing up with any broker, conduct a thorough research about it, and read reviews about them to make your final call.
Today’s post will conduct an in-depth review of Hankotrade and its features. So, let’s dive deeper…
H2 What is Hankotrade?
Hankotrade is a global Forex, Commodities, CFD Indices, and Cryptocurrency broker. Hankotrade is created, managed, and run by a competent and experienced team of traders who understand a trader’s needs in the trading market. The creators of Hankotrade have successfully traded and earned a good profit in the primary money markets from Asia to North America since the 1980s.
H2 Which Features Set Hankotrade Apart from Others?
Selecting the right broker can make or break your trading game. Hence, whenever you face the dilemma of choosing a broker, compare its features with its competitors. Making a comparison will make it easier for you to find the right broker for your trading career.
The following features of Hankotrade make it an ideal choice for new and seasoned traders.
H3. 1. Quick Account Opening
Opening an account with Hankotrade is an absolute no-brainer. The broker promises a quick sign-up and hassle-free process. All that you have to do is visit their website, navigate to account types, select the account type, and voila!
Yes, that’s how easy it is to open the account. It hardly takes 5 minutes to set up your account and start trading.
Moving on to the next feature:
H3. 2. Minimum Deposit Requirement
The Forex market is risky, and one wrong decision can snatch away all your resources. That’s why new traders are advised to invest small, trade vigilantly, and gradually increase their capital. Considering the inexperienced and new traders, Hankotrade offers an STP account requiring a minimum deposit of $10.
This account is ideal for individuals who want to learn how to trade without draining their savings in a blink.
Up next, on number 3, we have:
H3. 3. Low Commissions
It is an open secret that brokers charge their commissions on traders’ earnings. However, you’d be delighted to learn that Hankotrade doesn’t deduct a significant chunk of its customers’ hard-earned money.
Hankotrade charges as low as $0 on the STP account. It charges $2 on an ECN account per $100k traded and $1 on an ECN Plus account per $100k traded. This means you won’t be stripped of your earnings by the broker.
Another excellent feature of this broker is the spread it offers:
H3. 4. Low Spreads
A trading account that offers a low spread is ideal for trading. However, not many brokers in the market offer this facility. But, safe to say Hankotrade’s spread starts from 0.0.
One of the significant benefits of low spreads is that it allows traders to enter or exit the trade without worrying about additional trading costs.
Moving forward, on number 5, we have:
H3. 5. 100% Deposit Bonus
Hankotrade’s 100% Bonus helps its clients to increase their account margin. The best part about their bonus program is that traders do not have to deposit a hefty sum to enjoy the bonus. Instead, they can get a bonus on depositing as low as $100. Hankotrade will match and credit the bonus to its clients’ accounts.
This lucrative offer allows traders to increase their trading funds and leverage their accounts. Hence, overall making the trading experience smoother for them.
Finally, the last key feature of Hankotrade is:
H3. 6. Free Deposits and Withdrawals
We are sure that you are familiar with some brokerage firms that never let go of any opportunity to charge their clients. They even charge a small sum when a trader sends a withdrawal request.
But, with Hankotrade, you don’t have to worry about giving a single dime for depositing or withdrawing money from your account. All the withdrawals and deposit requests are processed for free.
H2. Which Trading Platforms Does Hankotrade Provide?
Trading platforms play a pivotal role in deciding the trader’s fate in the market. If the trading platform is incompetent, lags, and doesn’t execute the trade immediately, it can hurt the trader’s position in the market.
Hankotrade fully understands the need for fast and accurate trading platforms for its clients. It provides 2 major trading platforms:
H3. MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 4 offers multiple execution modes, pending orders, and market orders. Furthermore, it also provides plenty of other trading applications.
Hankotrade offers MT4 in windows, OSX, Android, Web Applications, and IOS programs.
H3. MetaTrader 5
MetaTrader 5 is the advanced variant of MT4. It includes all the features of MT4 along with some performance-enhancing characteristics, such as allowing trade on different timeframes, using stop-loss, availability of various technical indicators, etc.
H2. Hankotrade Client Reviews 2023
Hankotrade is a legit and reliable Forex broker that has helped hundreds of traders across the globe to access the Forex market and try their hands on trading. Hankotrade is trusted by plenty of traders who have shared their positive experiences on legit review posting sites and forums such as Trustpilot and Forex Peace Army.
Take a look at what actual traders have to say about this broker and its services on Trustpilot.com’s official hankotrade broker review page.
H2 Should You Trade with Hankotrade?
By looking at the broker’s features, account types, commission, fees, and spreads, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Hankotrade is a good choice for beginner to intermediate traders. The trading account can be opened in a few minutes with just $10.
Furthermore, its 100% bonus offer is a cherry on top and allows traders to enjoy more margin and leverage.
Hankotrade is the choice of many seasoned Forex players who have shared honest and unbiased reviews of their experience on many credible review-sharing websites. You can visit those platforms to understand the broker’s performance and service better.
H2. Hankotrade Broker Review 2023: Final Thoughts
Choosing the wrong Forex broker can have catastrophic outcomes and may strip you of your hard-earned capital. That’s why you must always spend a considerable time researching brokers that offer account opening with minimum deposits, low spreads, and no hidden fees or charges.
Visit Hankotrade’s website, and social media handle to learn more about Hankotrade and its account offerings. Or you can also send an email enlisting your queries to them, and they will revert with solutions.
If you sign up with Hankotrade, don’t forget to read their terms and conditions, FAQs, and other policies.