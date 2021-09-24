Happy Birthday Om Baraiya: Few of his most loved works

Making a mark at the mild age of seventeen, Om Baraiya is one of the youngest Dhollywood stars to rise to fame. The actor is also an avid social media user with a humongous number of followers to his credit. People love his bubbly persona and how tremendously entertaining he is always. Here's a list of some of the most loved works of the actor on his birthday.
1. Aam Gotu
Sung by Gaurav Dhola and Neha Patel, this sweet romantic song starring Madhvi Jani opposite Om was immensely loved by the audience. Their sizzling chemistry with very cinematic events around made viewers revive romance online. People also enjoyed the colorful and crazy wedding of the season with crazy foot-tapping music as well!
2. Ghoomariyu
This was another wedding song starring Om which was a massive hit just minutes after its release. The audience loved the beautiful story of this song which was incorporated with several dialogues in between as well. It was a hush-hush depiction of Indian weddings with families, guests, decoration, and a saga of celebrations. The unusually lengthy song did not hinder away from catching the attention of the viewers.
3.Sikka Ni Triji Baju
This Father's Day Special release was one of the most appreciated works of Om Baraiya. It beautifully depicted the uncomplaining struggles of a father and how he can travel up to all extent for the love of his child. Directed by Jeet Pathak and sung by Parth Oza, this song touched the hearts of every single audience.
4.Jode Rahejo Raaj
This is one of the upcoming tracks of the young actor which has already created a huge stir on the internet with just the official announcement. It is a remake of the original 1989 song and makers have promised to add a dynamic twist to the new song.