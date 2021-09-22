Harminder Dulowal: Kapurthala based international Bodybuilder is empowering youth to showcase their talent

Widely known as a vegan International Body builder Harminder Dulowal judged recently held top-notch bodybuilding event organized by Red Power Fitness Institute and FIF international, he has trained and certified many people towards bodybuilding and encouraged them to get involved in bodybuilding and utilize their skill and talent constructively. The event was a huge success, well organized and impressive. He is designated as the president of FIF India with a demonstrated history of judging international bodybuilding competition like FIF International and WFF International.
The most eminent Vegetarian International bodybuilder Harminder Dulowal has been Mr. Asia Gold Medalist, FIF India President, FIF International Judge, Founder of Red Power Energy Drink, All India Intervarsity Silver Medalist, Mr. World South Africa 2015, WFF International certified Judge, Mr. Asia 4th in Singapore 2016, Muscle war 2017 in Singapore and now founder of Red Gym in Kapurthala Punjab, King Nutrition and Red Power fitness Institute. However the journey towards becoming an International Bodybuilder was not easy for him. His ethical principle of commitment, discipline and a dedicated diet regime helped him to remain ahead with unending feathers in his cap. Despite facing several setbacks Harminder Dulowal has gotten ahead with a purpose in life and found meaning in adversity that helped him to build resilience and rise in his ability to become an epitome of fitness being a vegetarian.
Born and brought up in Kapurthala Punjab, Harminder’s life since young age was never smooth, despite failing in the first year of his college nothing stopped him in winning in bodybuilding competitions as was always inclined towards bodybuilding since a very young age. With a purpose in life and a knack to accomplish that purpose he worked towards it by moving out from his comfort zone. Initially he had worked as a delivery boy, faced hardships in life but only for few days. His hardships has brought along an elevation of success with his bodybuilding that kept him soar higher and higher. His life took a huge turn when he participated in the Mr. World Competition and emerged as the winner of Mr. Asia, Singapore in 2016 and that’s where he got an opportunity to complete his final training as a bodybuilder. Since then his life took him to a journey that was seemingly unimaginable for everyone with accolades of success.
He had faced various challenges, one being a vegetarian. A myth goes that bodybuilding with a vegetarian diet especially plant based protein is not possible. But he proved it that a person can also a become a vegetarian International bodybuilder. His physique, fitness and his unending success is worthy to be appreciated. His passion and disciplined lifestyle besides hard work and consistency gave him a promising career as a successful Vegetarian bodybuilder and managed to secure a place at an international level. He is widely appreciated by everyone around him and audience at large for his work ethics, absolute fairness, transparency and genuineness. He is a great source of inspiration for all the aspiring bodybuilders for his principles, true determination and dedication.
Banishing the myths around vegan diets he stated “There is no disadvantage in terms of Vegan bodybuilding, dried fruits, nuts, milk, green vegetables and other dairy products have a different power of vegan proteins. What is most important is a good amount of sleep and rest which are crucial for a solid and healthy body rather than non vegetarian food”. He has always credited vegetarianism for his aesthetic and muscular build along with true dedication towards bodybuilding that apparently broke the entire stereotype and brought him laurels from all across the globe. He worked hard relentlessly and transformed him from 38 kg to 104 kg.
Bodybuilding has been a part of the Indian sporting culture for many years and India is blessed with many celebrated athletes to present to the world and a Gem like Harminder Dulowal has made it evident by representing India on the world stages with his prolific bodybuilding. With a fan following of more than 55k he has made itself on the top acquiring with a very special place in the heart of the people. He is also known for his humanitarian work and he successfully employed many educated Youth. He dons the hat of an entrepreneur, coach and guide that went on to becoming the most inspiring personality amongst the Youth.
