Harsh Binani on the Rise of Managed Office Spaces

March 4: Globally, the companies faced several unprecedented challenges due to Covid-19. Companies were forced to adopt work-from-home and restructure their workplace strategies. Given the distributive workforce, hybrid work model and rise in gig workers, businesses started to eye flexible and fully managed office spaces.
"Pandemic accelerated the need for fully managed, modern, flexible office space with services and amenities," said Harsh Binani, co-founder, Smartworks. "The last six to nine months have been phenomenal for us in terms of sales. We expect our revenue figures in March 2022 to be double of those in April 2021. While there was an initial slowdown, demand spiked as companies started looking at flexible workspaces as viable options for expansion, business continuity, and to hedge against future uncertainties.", added Harsh Binani.
Due to Smartworks' business model of catering to large enterprises with steady and stable necessities, the pandemic didn't significantly impact their business. Given the demand surge, the flex space operator continued to expand even amidst the pandemic. Managed spaces, like Smartworks, remove the hassle of fitting out and daily management of offices and let companies focus on their core work.
Enterprises need to ensure workplaces are in sync with the requirements of a post-pandemic world. Smartworks' digital ecosystem appeals to large enterprises aiming for a holistic office experience. Leveraging COVID-19, a crisis, as an opportunity, Smartworks paid attention to the need of the hour and created a tech-enabled environment in its premises. Contactless visitor management systems, IoT enabled Meeting room and Flexi-desk booking, digital food ordering system, smart feedback platforms, parking management systems, etc. Smartworks' digitally-enabled flexible workspaces aim to deliver a seamless user experience to promote efficiency, productivity and growth.
About Smartworks: Founded in April 2016 by Neetish Sarda and Harsh Binani, Smartworks is India’s largest provider of flexible workspaces, with a footprint of over 5.3 million sq. ft. across 32+ locations in 9 cities (Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune) and caters to more than 420+ organisations. Targeting 20 Mn sq. ft. in the next 3 years.
