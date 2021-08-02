Harshada on How to Think Disruptive

Growing up in a middle-class ecosystem, Harshada felt limited living in the conventional chaos and confirmation biases. She began learning her lessons on minimalism and frugal innovation from people around her. With such influences around her, Harshada honed her creative skills to achieve sustainable living.
Beyond that, she wanted to express herself in innovative ways and embark on a journey of creative freedom. The trail was clear, and she was determined to walk upon it without a map to guide. Occasionally, the path ahead was thick, and she felt weak, but she did not quit.
What gave her the strength and confidence to carry on?
“Writing makes me lose all sense of my own and teleports me to a different world. It is like a superpower to me – making me feel unique and happy. I see myself writing in new genres – screenplays, magazines, or shows in the future. While basking in the newly achieved success, I do remember the failures and rejections that triggered my growth.”
The Internet is fast evolving in new and different ways. After all, consumers and audiences are subscribing to everything that is trending in the digital market. It's a kind of emerging fashion, and your subscriptions are more of a style statement. Analyzing this consumption model, the creative community is also brainstorming on how to reach more eyes and ears than ever before.
She believes that makers need to precipitate change on an individual and global scale to thrive. It's nearly impossible to predict what might come next, so it is important to relook at the intrinsic value of our offerings and continue upgrading. Disruptions, however; revolutionary they might be will precipitate change. We need to adopt forward-thinking strategies with reskilling and upskilling our KSAs - knowledge, skills, and abilities.
From books and screens to audiobooks and podcasts, we have a great deal to learn, unlearn and relearn.
With Amazon, Kobo, Ingram Spark, and Apple partnering in the publishing segments, authors are surfing digital platforms and AI tools to go beyond the boundaries and bring new elements to the surface. The disruption movement is powerful, and some assume it would be tough for women to drive the digital transformation and enhance their digital capabilities. In this constant state of chaos and flux, instead of underpinning each other, the creative community should boost collective intelligence and develop a growth mindset to become pioneers and disruptors.
The traditional brick-and-mortar concept has changed in a complex digital world with a need for new skills and attributes in the future. The Coronaviruses outbreak has magnified our prevailing school of thought, challenging our cognitive flexibility and perseverance. Seeing the glimpses of the pandemic reshape the world economy, Harshada expanded her product offerings from blogs and books to content consultation, UX strategic consultation, creative projects, and advertisements, also keeping an open mind for other opportunities.
The status quo has a strong gravitational pull that operates against innovation and change. But, uncertainty exists in certainty; we need to embrace the practicalities of nature and think like a realist. From the very beginning, life has tutored Harshada to grow up as a realistic optimist and work the hard way out to achieve the spotlight.
At the end of this disruption innovation, she shares her mantra to spur us with positive and productive thinking,
"I write my way forward and remember this is the only thing that truly makes us a creative being,"
Happy Disrupting!