Hasley India and inDrive's web series collaboration has a significant impact in tandem

InDrive has completed over two billion rides globally and is one of the fastest-growing online ride-hailing companies. The company recently made a fruitful collaboration with Hasley India in their web series Side by Side
With over 1.5 million Instagram followers and over 2 million YouTube subscribers, Halsey India Originals has grown to become one of the most well-known YouTube channels in the present scenario. Hasley India expanded beyond all expectations by enthralling audiences and earning fans with the ideal content.
Let us tell you, in the series Side by side, the characters book their trips through inDrive to move between cities.
Technology can never completely replace human compassion, according to the People Driven firm InDrive. Vehicle applications can and need to be more personalized, as inDrive serves to demonstrate. Instead of merely hoping for a fair price, you can agree on one.
We are ecstatic to be a part of Hasley India's web series Side by Side. Through the web series, which allows customers to place a price offer on a requested ride and barter with nearby drivers, we can demonstrate inDrive's unique business strategy. Customers can select their driver in addition to the charge depending on variables like rating, arrival time, and vehicle type. Since they are not constantly connected with passengers, drivers have the option to accept, decline, or haggle for better fares. Thanks to this functionality, inDrive users may now access affordable transportation throughout the day, according to Pavit Nanda Anand, inDrive South Asia PR Manager.
InDrive is one of the online ride-hailing companies which is fast expanding its wings, offering services in more than 700 cities across 47 countries. More than 150 million users have downloaded the company's app. Delivery services across a range of operational markets, intercity travel, and freight and cargo services are all additional services offered by inDrive.
Talking about the web series Side by Side, there is no need to introduce the plot, the cast, or the presentation. Through the series, the director successfully showcases five tales with different celebrity casts. The five-episode series would be the first ever on YouTube to feature five different stories with diverse star casts. Hasley India Originals has already gained a place in the hearts of countless people and has evolved into the daily dosage of humor for people globally.