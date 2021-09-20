Have you checked your business loan eligibility?

Every business needs funds for expansion and growth, or for the purchase of equipment and manpower.
But you need to fulfil the criterions for business loan eligibility before availing funds for your requirements. Banks and NBFCs would ensure that your business has a decent CIBIL score and would be capable to repay the amount on time.
Business loan eligibility differs from lender to lender and also on the profile of the applicant. In case of businesses, profitability is determined for the past few years before they are sanctioned a loan.
Business loan eligibility criteria
Every business loan, whether purchased offline or the online business loans, have certain common criterions for granting loans. They are:
• Age of applicant
In India, banks and NBFCs generally grant business loans to individuals of at least 21 years up to a maximum of 65 years of age during maturity. During applying for a loan, the applicant should be at least 18 years of age.
• Turnover
Business turnover is another factor considered by loan providers. On average, businesses with an annual turnover of at least Rs. 12 lakh are granted loans by banks and NBFCs.
• Profitability
The business should also be operating in profit for continuous time period, as specified by the lender.
• Vintage
Business vintage is also taken into account. For organizations to avail business loan they should be in operation for at least 3 years running, though the time period differs from lender to lender.
• Credit Score
Credit scores also play a vital role in the disbursement of loans to businesses. Ideally, the credit score should be above 650, though some loan providers may even demand a higher score.
Documents required for availing a business loan
In addition to qualifications, you would also need to furnish relevant documents as requested by the lender availing a business loan. In case of an online business loan, documents shall be submitted via scan.
• Duly filled loan application form
• Passport sized photographs
• KYC Documents, i.e. Aadhar Card, PAN Card, Driving Licence, Passport or Voter ID.
• Business incorporation documents
• Annual turnover
• Previous 6 month's bank statement
• Any other document as required by the lender.
How is eligibility for business loans calculated?
Business loan eligibility in India is calculated on the basis of the following factors:
• Age of applicant
• Nature of business
• Business vintage and turnover
• Applicant's financial history, CIBIL score and source of income.
• Applicant's creditworthiness
• Business stability and profitability
• Past loan defaults, if any
How to improve business loan eligibility?
You can also improve your CIBIL score to improve your eligibility to avail business loans.
If you have a concern about having your business loan application dismissed, you can improve eligibility in the following ways:
1. Business profitability
Banks and NBFCs prefer to disburse loans to successful enterprises. This is why they look into the profitability of the business.
But that doesn't mean that businesses running on loss cannot avail loans. Such enterprises can always avail secured loans by pledging their assets.
2. Regular tax payments
Paying taxes on time also reflects on your CIBIL score. On the other hand, any default in tax payments may lead to rejection of loan application.
3. Proper documentations
Any missing or false information provided by the applicant may lead to cancellation pf the loan request.
All the requisite documents must be submitted by applicants on time and they must ensure that every information furnished is true as per their knowledge.
4. Financial stability
Loan providers entertain applications when they are sure that the borrower would be able to repay the amount back.
Banks and NBFCs would look into the future income of the business to determine whether the loan amount would be successfully repaid. They may also reject loan applications if the industry in which the business is engaged in is too volatile.
5. Past loan repayments
If the applicant or the business has had availed any past loans with timely repayments of the principal amount with interest, their CIBIL score automatically improves and it also shows on past records when loan providers conduct a background check of the applicant.
Avail easy business loans online
Checking your business loan eligibility beforehand helps you to understand the chances of a successful loan application. It also enables businesses to improve their credit scores and decide if it would be best if they go for a secured or unsecured loan.
Today, business loans are available galore online and applicants have the ease to avail one in quick steps at the comfort of their homes.