Have you heard of Type 1 and Type 2 ULIP Plans?

Insurance cum investment plans are steadily gaining traction in the market, with more investors inclined towards getting the dual benefits of steady coverage and future wealth creation with a single investment. This is where ULIPs (Unit Linked Insurance Plans) have emerged as viable options for those more comfortable with market risks and inclined toward investing for the long haul. There are various types of ULIP plans depending on several parameters/factors. For example, have you heard of Type 1 and Type 2 ULIPs? Here is a brief guide to learning more about these plans.
What are ULIPs?
ULIP plans come in several variations in the market, including single/regular premium ULIPs, non-guarantee/guarantee plans, life-stage based/non-life stage based plans and most importantly, Type 1 and Type 2 plans. However, what are ULIPs in the first place?
They are investment cum insurance plans that ensure life insurance coverage for the policyholder and future wealth-creation possibilities with investments in various types of funds. You pay premiums that are invested in select market-linked funds after deducting all applicable charges for earning returns.
ULIPs come with several advantages for investors, including tax deductions under Section 80C (up to ₹ 1.5 lakh) and exemptions on the death benefit amount under Section 10 (10D). They ensure easy and flexible fund-switching options for investors based on their risk appetite and changing market conditions. You can use a ULIP calculator to estimate your future returns from the investment over time.
What are the different types of ULIPs?
Various kinds of ULIPs are available for investors. Here's looking at the same:
● Type 1 ULIP – The insurance company, in this ULIP, will pay out either the fund value or the sum assured of the plan, whichever is more, as the death benefit. Let us take an instance in this regard. Suppose you have paid out premiums for this plan with a sum assured of Rs. 30 lakh. At the same time, the fund value has been growing with good returns over a long period. Suppose the fund value touches Rs. 50 lakh,the fund value will be disbursed as the death benefit in this case.
● Type 2 ULIP – This ULIP has the sum assured, along with the fund value, paid out to the nominee(s) of the policyholder if they meet an untimely death. Suppose the sum assured of the plan stands at Rs. 40 lakh, and the fund value is Rs. 50 lakhs. In this case, the amount paid by the insurance company to the beneficiaries of the policyholder will be Rs. 90 lakh.
How can Type I benefit you?
Type I ULIPs benefit investors since they pay out the higher amount as death benefit after comparing the fund value and sum assured. Hence, if the ULIP generates handsome market-linked returns and a higher fund value over time, then the policyholder's nominees will get this higher amount instead of having to make do with a lower sum assured amount. In this type of ULIP, the sum at risk keeps going down for insurance companies, with growth in fund value. If an investor desires ample coverage with a minimal premium, then this is a suitable ULIP.
How can Type II benefit you?
Type II ULIPs pay out the sum assured upon the policyholder's demise to their nominees. In this type of ULIP, the insurer's sum at risk stays fixed every year, even when the fund value increases. Those looking for assured death benefits can choose Type II ULIPs.
How the Sum at Risk calculation works in the case of ULIPs
Sum at risk is defined as the amount of risk that the insurance company is taking on the life of the policyholder. It is the assured amount upon the policy holder's death (sum assured) plus the amount accumulated throughout the years (fund value) in case the death benefit is either the fund value or sum assured (whichever is higher), just like Type 1 ULIPs.
Hence, the Sum at Risk = Sum Assured – Fund Value for those ULIPs where the death benefit is either the Fund Value or Sum Assured, whichever is the higher amount i.e Type 1 ULIPs.
However, Sum at Risk = Sum Assured is the formula for those ULIPs in case both the sum assured and the fund value are payable upon the policyholder's death. This is because the fund accumulated over the years does not lower the life risk and hence does not reduce the sum at risk.
How to select between Type I and Type II ULIPs?
The main deciding factor between Type I and Type II ULIPs is their mortality charges. Since the sum at risk in Type I ULIPs goes down as the fund value grows, it eventually becomes zero, leaving a greater amount to be invested and thus having a higher return potential. In Type II ULIPs, the sum-at risk does not change, thereby making the mortality charges constant and relatively higher. This can have an impact on the final fund value.
If you are looking for assured death benefits, then Type II ULIPs are suitable choices, as they have a combined payout of the sum assured and the fund value.
Those looking for maximum coverage with the same premium may choose Type I ULIPs accordingly. This ensures the payout of the higher value, i.e., the fund value or the sum assured, to the policyholder's beneficiaries upon their death. It all depends on your specific financial needs and goals.