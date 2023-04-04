HCG Manavata Cancer Centre successfully performs rare Hepatoblastoma liver surgery on 8-month-old infant

The surgical team at HCG Manavata Cancer Centre, Nashiksuccessfully performed rare surgical procedure on an 8-month-old infant suffering from liver cancer.
Please find below the case study.
A family in Uzbekistan were delighted to receive their newborn child and named him Ibrahim. When the baby was 8 months old, they noticed some anomaly in his growth and the doctor diagnosed that Ibrahim suffered a rare case of Hepatoblastoma.
The local doctors studied his case and the tumor on the liver was almost 12 cms and had affected almost half of the liver. The doctors claimed it was a very complex case and considering the infant’s age and health – they did not recommend a surgical operation instead decided for chemo rounds. The baby underwent 8 rounds of chemo, of which the last round was in December 2022. However, even after 8 rounds of chemo the tumor had not shrunk and hence the local doctors called it a ‘no hope’ case. The distraught family was advised to come to India and visit HCG Manavata Cancer Centre for a second opinion. In fact, the recommendation came from another Uzbekistan family whose daughter suffering from cancer was successfully treated at this hospital.
Ibrahim’s family got in touch with the HCG Manavata and were well guided by the foreign patients support team in terms of their visa, tickets, local travel etc.
The infant was admitted to HCG Manavata and PET scan, blood work up and other relevant tests were done to study the case. The interdisciplinary team of doctors led by Dr. Raj Nagarkar decided to do 2 more rounds of chemo and then perform a surgical procedure. The surgery was a big risky move due to the health and age of the infant. But Dr. Raj Nagarkar was confident, and they went ahead with the surgery. This was the first time that such a risky surgery was successfully performed on an infant, in Maharashtra.
It was a 3-hour intense surgery where Dr. Raj Nagarkar and team performed a robotic surgery with minimal invasion, such that the total loss of blood during the operation was only about 25 – 30 ml. After the surgery, the patient was shifted to the ICU and after 4 hours post operative, the infant was smiling, playing, and getting back to normal. Today is day two after the surgery and the infant is responding well – in fact he is now playing and happy even though nearly half of the liver was cut out surgically.