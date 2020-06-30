He quit his job to create a digital revolution | Meet Rahul Kumar Pandey

There are several agencies and people who claim to know whatever they’re doing in digital advertising, but this is not the case! Many of them aren’t even able to deliver half of what they promise to their clients. In this competitive world, where most digital agency owners struggle to mark their steps in this industry, there is a recognizable face in this digital marketing industry who has proven himself time and again – Rahul Kumar Pandey.
Rahul Kumar Pandey is a 25 year old Entrepreneur, An Engineer turned digital marketer who is also the founder of FNF MEDIA - An Influencer Marketing Agency.
Coming from the capital city of Bihar, where everyone is encouraged to become a government official, Rahul chose to find his own way and formed a company that resonated and represented his ideas.
Being very active on social media and putting an attitude of forever learning, he was gladden by the power of the digital forum, where influencers were taking the roll by steering the market footprint of brands.
From working as a civil engineer in a company to leaving his job in a month, he started training and gearing up for the ultimate beginning of his entrepreneurial trek, with every learning he could take from social media besides his full-time job and contributing towards crucial know-how of his upcoming ventures.
After taking up some freelance projects and getting positive responses from his clients,
Rahul started FNF MEDIA in November 2017.
Having started with just one intern, he has an unparalleled network of over 10,000+ influencers across the country from all major categories and digital platforms and a dedicated team who are focussed and zesty. FNF MEDIA has established ongoing businesses with brands such as KIA Motors,SBI,Reliance Entertainment, Kajaria Tiles, Comio Mobiles, PCRA, etc. to name a few.
His constant attempt towards perfection has resulted in a million-dollar turnover in a couple of years.
Rahul Kumar Pandey yearns to engage with more people and as a digital marketing consultant, the focus is to network with more people. That's what motivated him to keep going with digital marketing consultancy and began with his chore. His company is doing great! affirming it through the results of his work, he has some good working occasions with several companies, politicians and Bollywood Celebrities. He promoted and helped them by making their work effortless through his expertise in influencer marketing and PR.
Check out Political Analyst & Big Boss contestant Tehseen Poonawalla's tweet for him:
What makes him the most admirable personality is his notions. He believes "Learn new things every day to explore a new version of yourself". Highly Inspired he came up with his own chore at such a young age, and he is no doubt elevating his task remarkably well. We wish him good luck in the future.