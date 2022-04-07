Heal your fungal skin infections with Ayurveda

Dealing with skin infections can be disappointing and annoying. You might have tried several practices to heal the skin and it may have just made the situation worse. Skin treatment needs to be chemical-free which gives us no side effects. One such mode of treatment is Ayurveda, which focuses on removing the root cause of disease.
Ayurveda involves natural herbs and spices, modifications in diet and lifestyle along with Yoga and Meditation to treat skin diseases. Ayurvedic treatment at the Dr. Sharda Ayurveda has shown tremendous and successful results. Following are some remedies shared by the founder, Dr. Mukesh Sharda, which will help in the treatment of various fungal skin infections.
Herbs & DIET
The diet should include:
●Garlic: It has antiviral, antibacterial properties which help in the reduction of inflammation. Consume garlic cloves to see the results.
●Aloe vera: Applying aloe vera on the affected area provides relief from itching and burning sensation.
●Turmeric: It has an anti-fungal property that inhibits the growth of the fungus. It can be used in the diet as well as it can be used externally by making a paste.
●Amla: It activates the defense mechanism of the body and prevents fungal infections.
●Ginger: It boosts immunity and since it is a potent herb, it has numerous benefits that help in managing fungal infections.
●Fresh fruits: Fresh fruits are rich in various minerals, nutrients, vitamins, and fiber. Citrus fruits will be beneficial for the treatment of skin as they are a rich source of Vitamin C.
●Juices: Fresh fruit juices will make your skin glow and will also keep the skin hydrated. Juices of oranges, lemon, beetroot, and carrot will provide benefit to you.
●Water: Our body is majorly constituted with water so make sure to drink plenty of it. Moreover, you can also drink coconut water for taste and hydration.
Following things should be avoided:
●Processed foods, Oily foods, Foods rich in saturated fats and carbohydrates should be avoided.
●Carbonated drinks, caffeine, and excessive sugary drink should not be consumed.
●Avoid all dairy products and non-vegetarian diet.
LIFESTYLE & OTHER ACTIVITIES
●Avoid the atmosphere which is too hot and moist. It will make the skin suffer more.
●Wear proper, loose cotton clothes which do not irritate your skin. Let your skin breathe.
●Do not scratch or rub your skin, it may itch, but continuous touching will harm the skin.
●Keep the skin moisturized with coconut oil.
●Do not use products that contain harmful chemicals, instead look for products that are natural that will heal the skin and give no side effects such as virgin coconut oil.
●Avoid strenuous exercises as they will cause you to sweat which will irritate the skin.
●Take a warm bath with Epsom Salt.
It is obvious skin disorders will bother you and will eventually result in stress. Stress can be a trigger and will cause the disorder to aggravate. So to manage stress and anxiety, practice regular yoga and meditation. It will calm the body, mind, and soul.