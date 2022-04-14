Healux International revolutionized Indian markets with World’s Fastest Pressure Cooker - Healux Perfecto

April 14: Healux International Pvt. Ltd, a premier direct to consumer start-up company created a revolution by launching the World’s fastest pressure cooker - Perfecto in the Indian market. Unbelievable but true, Perfecto Pressure cooker can cook food in less than half of the cooking time as compared to regular pressure cookers. It is easy to use, versatile, brimming with safety features, and capable of making great meals faster and with ease. Since its launch, Perfecto Pressure Cooker’s fast cooking speed brings a smile to the faces of thousands of happy customers.
Perfecto Pressure cooker is made from high grade 304 Stainless steel which enables you to cook without oil and also makes it hygienic. It’s unique heat absorbing multi-layered Turbo base enables even heat distribution, absorbs even the smallest amount of heat which ensures the optimum temperature is reached very quickly and efficiently. The full clamp-on lid with a Triple Safety system has an option of two cooking modes which can cook all kinds of food from rice, vegetables to hard pulses, legumes, meat, etc. To top it all, one can be at ease as all it takes is one single whistle to cook any kind of food.
The Joy of cooking one’s favorite meal in Perfecto is that you can sauté onions or roast meats without oil making your food healthier and tastier. Health-conscious people & weight watchers are in for a treat as they can enjoy their favourite food without counting calories!
Unique Features of Healux Perfecto Pressure Cooker
· Fast, safe & easy
· Latest European design with Full clamp-on Pressure lid
· Made from 304 Stainless steel makes it hygienic and allows cooking without oil
· Triple Safety system for extra safety
· 2 Cooking Mode Selectors - Soft Cook & Power Cook
· An easy to open knob on the lid for effortless opening and closing of the lid
· Multi-layered Turbo base ensures it reaches optimum temperature, quickly and efficiently
· Heat resistant Bakelite handles for durability
· Compatible with all types of heat sources– gas, ceramic, electric, induction & halogen.
· European Quality Certifications: TUV, GS & CE with 5-year Warranty
Its super-fast cooking speed helps you to cook food in the blink of an eye. Healux Perfecto can quick cook your Rajma/Chana/Mutton in just 12 minutes flat! Perfecto Pressure Cooker cuts the cooking time, but not the flavor or taste of the food. With Perfecto in the Kitchen, homemakers can get more time for themselves.
Perfecto’s Speed Challenge - Saves your time, fuel & money
· Rice - 8 minutes
· Toor Dal - 10 minutes
· Chana - 12 minutes
· Rajma - 12 minutes
· Mutton - 12 minutes
Mr. David Stanley, Managing Director of Healux International says, “Perfecto Pressure Cooker is the ideal cooking companion for today's Smart Homemakers, helping them save time, energy, and money in addition to cooking healthy and delicious food for their families.”
Established in 2015, Healux International is headquartered in Bangalore. With a Pan India presence, Healux has over 90 branch franchises and an ever-increasing team of 24,000+ trained freelance sales consultants. Healux also offers a wide range of Best-in-class products in Cookware, Kitchenware, Healthcare, Homecare, Personal care & Kitchen gadget product segments. Our commitment to our customers is to offer superior quality and innovative products backed by guarantees and an after-sales service assurance. Healux helps its customers Cook Healthy. Eat Healthy. Live Healthy with its Best-in-Class range of cookware.
To experience Perfecto’s Speed Challenge, book a Free Healthy Cooking Show (Live Demo) offline or online at your convenient time and day. Contact Healux today and upgrade your Kitchen to the modern Perfecto Pressure Cooker!
Toll Free No. : 1800 425 4200
WhatsApp : 7349422555
Email : info@healux.in
Website : www.healux.in