Heart Failure in Women: Awareness and Action is Key

By Dr Anupama V Hegde, Associate Professor and Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Ramaiah Narayana Heart Centre, Bangalore
A healthy heart is essential for people’s overall health. Unfortunately, heart diseases are increasing globally. Further, India records one of the greatest burden of this disease in the world. This is of concern, and it is the need of the hour to change this trend with promotion of awareness across the population and measures for prevention and early detection of such problems.
One such cardiovascular disease affecting Indians is heart failure. This is a condition that occurs when someone’s heart is not able to pump enough blood to support other organs in the body. In India, heart failure cases are on the rise and is affecting the population roughly a decade earlier than observed in western countries. Identifying this disease early on is very important, so people can seek care promptly.
At 40 years of age, men and women have an equal (1 in 5) risk of developing heart failure. However, men and women with heart failure differ, in terms of its causes, the way it affects them, and their response to treatment. For instance, women are more likely to develop heart failure at an older age compared to men. Postmenopausal women may also be at higher risk of heart failure if they have hypertension, diabetes, or coronary artery disease (when fats, cholesterol, and other substances collect on the inner walls of the heart’s arteries, causing them to narrow, partially or fully blocking blood flow).
Women also are more likely to experience heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, which accounts for roughly fifty percent of cases of heart failure. What this means, is that their heart pumps normally but is too stiff to fill properly. In general, Ejection Fraction is a key measurement for doctors to understand how healthy someone’s heart is, as it calculates how much blood the heart is pumping with each heartbeat.
It is also important for the population to be aware of the common symptoms of heart failure, such as shortness of breath, nausea, persistent coughing, swelling in the feet, legs, or abdomen, and more. While most symptoms can be experienced by both men and women, women may be more likely to have a hard time exercising, experience swelling, or report shortness of breath after physical activity.
To tackle the impact of heart failure on the population, it is vital to promote prevention and risk factor control, as well as timely detection, so people can get the proper treatment and make the required lifestyle changes at the right time. Various steps can contribute to this. One important measure would be to raise awareness of heart failure’s symptoms and risk factors, across the population, particularly for women. In addition to the general population and patients, it is also important to conduct educational initiatives directed at doctors – general practitioners and specialists – to update them on the most recent evidence-based advancements in the management of heart failure, so they can apply the best practices while delivering care.
While we aim to drive such educational efforts, we should also look to bridge certain gaps in the field. For instance, women are vastly underrepresented when it comes to heart failure research, with significantly fewer women as compared to men included in heart failure clinical trials. This can limit our understanding of the specific impact of heart failure on women, making it more complicated to effectively detect the condition or treat them on time. This may also explain why research suggests that women getless optimal care than men. Further, diagnostic and treatment options are not as effectively employed for women as compared to men. This must change, especially so more women can benefit from effective heart care at the earliest, instead of the condition being detected and treated once the condition has progressed further.
The way forward is clear – in addition to awareness and holistic efforts for disease prevention and management, we must encourage greater investment in research that studies the effects of heart failure in women. This can greatly benefit doctors and patients, by ensuring there is more information to guide detection and care of women’s heart health.
It is time to be proactive to help women stay heart healthy. Heart failure is serious but manageable, and there are therapy options at one’s disposal, along with healthy lifestyle changes that can put them on the path to better health. This can go a long way in supporting more women during their care journey, so they can lead a fuller life.
Disclaimer: Issued in public interest by Abbott for general awareness. This article is meant for general awareness only and is not meant to be a promotion of any product in any manner whatsoever. Dr Anupama V Hegde is engaged by Abbott Healthcare Private Limited (“Abbott”), and views expressed are his independent views. This article should not be considered as a substitute for doctor’s advice. Abbott shall not be held liable in any manner whatsoever for any action based on the information provided in this article and does not hold itself liable for any consequences, legal or otherwise, arising out of information in this article. Please consult your doctor for more information.
