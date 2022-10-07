HeatPal Reviews UK[Is Heat Pal A Scam Portable Heater?]

HeatPal reviews have solidified the portable heater as one of the popular, in-demand ones in the UK and USA to keep the home warm and cozy at all times. Aside from the discomfort of being without adequate warmth, a projected high cost of living is forecasted due to the earlier cold this fall and winter. Getting a super effective personal space heater that would be gentle on your energy usage is crucial.
This HeatPal portable heater review covers a lot about the device, from its specifications, pros and cons, scam claims, features, best pricing, and more, to help make the best buying decision. Let's get started!
HeatPal Reviews
HeatPal or Heat Pal is a portable mini-heater that heats up a personal space quickly, safely, and without incurring exorbitant electricity charges. It uses a modern ceramic heating technology that ensures efficiency, is wall-mounted, and has safety features like overheat protection and a heat timer.
One of the major perks of this device is its portability and energy-saving capability. It can be used in any room in the home or office and wouldn't cost an arm and a leg to install and operate in regards to electricity bills. Let's cover its specifications next to get a more profound overview of the HeatPal heater.
HeatPal Specifications
One of the major reasons people would call a product a scam, fake, junk, etc., and leave negative reviews on platforms like Trustpilot and BBB is that their expectations were not met, which could be due to overhyped advertising. These HeatPal specifications below are what you should work with to avoid getting upset when your order arrives. Let's go!
• It Is Indeed Portable: The HeatPal heater is actually as portable as it claims. With a dimension of 4.3" x 2.8" x 6.5", it can be easily carried in one hand, fit into a bag, and transported. Also, since it is wall-mounted, its compact size makes it possible to use basically anywhere around the home.
• Light in Weight: When compared to those traditional bulky heaters, you'd appreciate the lightness of the HeatPal portable heater when moving it around. Need it at the office? No problem; just take it along with ease. Heat Pal is Portable and lightweight.
• It has a Remote: You could be at a distance and want to turn off the heater, set the timer, or regulate the temperature, and the remote control of the heater would conveniently do them for you. Additional to the black and white colored battery-operated remote enclosed in the delivery is the instructional manual that assists in installing, operating, and maintaining the HeatPal mini-heater.
• Low Noise Level: HeatPal produces a very low noise level when in use and can be easily ignored. The official website claims it's 45 decibels at the maximum level, but it doesn't disturb my reading and quiet time. However, note that the device isn't 100% quiet, as some independent reviews claim.
• Saves Energy: Compared to the standard home heaters, which are energy zappers, Heat Pal will save you significant costs, mainly because it doesn't consume plenty of energy to function. However, I should mention that it is in no way intended to be a permanent replacement for your home heater but a money-friendly alternative/substitute.
• 500 Watts: Before buying my HeatPal heater, I read a few reviews that stated that the heater is 350 watts, but that's not true. It is 500W, indicated on the packaging and instructional manual.
• PTC Ceramic: This technological advancement in heaters enhances modern features like better heating and less overheating with its top-grade ceramics that allow better heat transfer into your personal space. It also helps prevent the melting of the heater, so it's safer.
• LED Display: Monitor the device's temperature level and heating mode using the display. There's no second-guessing when operating Heat Pal, as everything is clearly displayed.
Where to Buy HeatPal
HeatPal portable handy heater is available in the UK, USA, Canada, and every other country, as delivery is worldwide. However, the manufacturer has an online-only sales channel for the product; therefore, you can only buy HeatPal on its official website.
You might wonder why you can't walk into a store to pick up a unit or find it on Amazon. Well, it's because third-party resellers sometimes inflate the price or sell a replica at a ridiculously cheap amount to lure people in and scam them. Better safe than sorry, you should use the Heat Pal official website for all purchases and other inquiries.
Official Pricing (50% Discount)
• 1 Single Unit - $49.99
• 2 Units - $94.98
• 3 Units of HeatPal - $129.99
• 4 Heat Pal Heaters - $159.96
The shipping and handling cost is $9, but for a limited time and orders, there's free shipping on the official website (link below). Also, every order is secured with 256-bit SSL encryption.
HeatPal Features
These are the features and perks that the HeatPal heater has over competitors on the market and why people are making it a point to use the device in their homes.
Thermostat: The built-in thermostat in the Heat Pal heater helps regulate the temperature to ensure no overheating. It does it by turning OFF the heater when it reaches a certain temperature level for a prolonged time that could be hazardous.
Quick heating: You'd start to feel a hotter temperature in just a few minutes. It is fast and efficient.
Economical: HeatPal costs less than 50 bucks for a unit (when claiming the 50% discount on the official website) and doesn't require hiring an expert installer, so it doesn't incur additional costs. Also, it's effortless to maintain.
Adjustable temperature: Set the temperature as you please, and easily adjust it.
Timer: Want the heater turned on for only an hour, 30 minutes, etc.? Set the countdown timer and forget it. Once it hits zero, the device will automatically turn off.
A 180°rotating plug: Not much of a major feature, but the portable heater has a plug that can be rotated 180 degree and fit into several directions of a wall outlet, which helps better position the heater and prevent it from slipping out and falling.
Relatively safe: The heater is relatively safe with the timer and built-in thermostat. However, keep it out of reach of children and pets, and even with these safety features present, it's best you switch off the device and remove it from the socket when leaving the house or going to bed. At least, that's what I do.
Pros and Cons
No independent review from a customer's point of view is complete and unbiased enough without touching the pros and cons. The pros of the HeatPal heater far outweigh the cons, as evident in the device's features. Let's highlight them.
• HeatPal is portable, lightweight, and easy to use
• It doesn't require installation, just plug it into a wall outlet and use it.
• For its features and benefits, it's a pocket-friendly portable heater below $50
• It's in high demand in the UK and USA, showing that it works well.
• Uses PTC ceramic tech
• Has safety features to protect you and your family
• There's free shipping on all orders (for a limited time)
• It is remote-controlled.
Cons
• HeatPal can only be bought online (AND on its official website)
• It doesn't have a power cord port or cable.
• It is non-rechargeable
• It cannot adequately heat up a big room or space.
• There's a low shipping and handling fee (but it's currently on FREE Shipping on the company's official website.)
HeatPal Scam and Complaints
The internet has done great stuff in our lives, and while we can shop online from the comfort of our homes, it also makes it possible to assess online testimonials and real reviews made by product users. Whether HeatPal is a scam or not, I'll address the scam claims from several channels like YouTube, Facebook, Reddit, etc.
Here are the two main complaints: 1) It doesn't heat as well as claimed, and 2) They never got their order.
My Experience: It looks like it doesn't heat up well because of the room space. HeatPal is a personal space portable heater, and a single unit will not adequately serve a super-sized room. Also, people who never got their order probably bought from a shady/fake website and not the OFFICIAL HEATPAL WEBSITE. Otherwise, they can contact the company and request a refund.
Safety Precautions
These are the safety steps I engage in when using the portable heater anywhere:
• Keep the heater from contact with water, wine, and other liquids at all times.
• Keep it safely away from kids and pets
• Do not touch the heat outlet when in use
• Turn it off (or set a short timer) when going to bed
• Avoid placing heavy or inflammable substances on top and near the mini-heater.
Directions for Use
You can check the instructional manual for the step-by-step procedure on how to use the mini-heater, but here is the breakdown:
• Plug it into a compatible socket where it stays firm
• Press the ON/OFF button by the side of the device
• Now, press the power button on the front of the heater or by using the remote control
• Select the preferred temperature and, if you wish, a timer
• Get warm!
Conclusion on HeatPal Reviews - Does HeatPal Work?
HeatPal portable heater reviews have a 4.80 rating out of 5.0 on Trustpilot, as the device is compact-sized, efficient, lightweight, has safety features, and is reliable to keep your personal space warm this fall and winter and other cold days.
HeatPal uses ceramic heating, which is modern and effective, has a remote control, is easy to use and maintain, has an instructional manual to guide you, and does not require installation.
On the flip side, it is only available online on the company's official website and goes out of stock rather quickly due to its high demand, especially in the UK.
The rising cold levels are usually accompanied by increased electricity bills and a high cost of living operating those big home heaters, but not anymore. HeatPal is affordable and doesn't consume as much power, saving you money in the long run. The heater is available for $49.99 on the official website with free shipping for a limited time to make your home comfortable and cozy for yourself and your family.
