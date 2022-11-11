HECS Organizes Training Session On Industrial Environmental And Pollution Control Laws

Hubert Enviro Care Systems P Ltd, India’s leading Environment Management Company conducted a training seminar for middle and senior level management of industries, educating them on the current environmental regulations and the process of complying with them. In an effort to facilitate industries to understand and build their own in-house system, the program taught industrialists to monitor, manage and improve environmental compliances.
The guest speaker, Mr. V. Chandrasekhar- Director Compliance, Par Formulations Pvt.Ltd, spoke about the Environment Acts, their objectives and methods to meet compliance. The Technical Director of HECS, Dr. Rajkumar Samuel further enlightened the group on specific regulations based on the industry’s consent to operate (CTO). The training program covered topics such as carbon footprint, energy audit and scientific green belt development as ways to reduce green-house gas emissions in an effort to achieve 30-35% reduction in carbon foot print by 2030 as committed by our Hon PM Narendra Modi.
Dr. J.R. Moses, the CEO of HECS further enlightened the trainees on the recent advances in technology facilitating a greener environment. He mentioned the efforts put in by HECS in designing and manufacturing India’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) Integrated Sewage Treatment Plants – HECS Smart Packaged STPs. He also mentioned how HECS helps industries in environmental studies and modelling and also in obtaining environmental clearance and approvals. He explained how this is facilitated by the state of art HECS laboratory which is recognized by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate change (MoEF & CC) and accredited by NABL. He concluded by saying that it is important to understand that environmental compliance is not a financial burden but an opportunity to ensure smooth green manufacturing.
