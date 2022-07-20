HedgeTrust announced that the company has surpassed 9 figures in net volume first time since its inception

HedgeTrust announced that its net volume had surpassed 9 figures during the first two quarters of 2022. The HedgeTrust team looks forward to continuing our work with exchanges, OTC desks, and other liquidity providers worldwide.
In a related announcement, HedgeTrust will also launch its operation in Singapore to enter the Asia-Pacific market. With the rapid globalization of digital assets, Singapore has always been a critical hub for Asian investors in the equities market. In light of this increasing interest in Asia-Pacific, HedgeTrust aims to serve as a trusted partner for its clients by providing reliable and competitive services.
"Our future plan for HedgeTrust is to build out the OTC desk, continue to add liquidity and help large players enter the market. We plan to expand our offices and become even more accessible; there is no limit," explained a HedgeTrust representative.
HedgeTrust is a New York-based cryptocurrency investment management firm that provides global solutions to its clientele in the equities market and through OTC desks for blockchain assets. Hedgetrust can help unlock access to liquidity with our extensive network of clients that onboard to a global OTC desk.
The company has been working toward bringing more liquidity to the institutional markets by minimizing the gap between buyers and sellers. In addition to serving its clients in the cryptocurrency market, HedgeTrust works closely with fortune 500 companies, government officials, and HNWI at the highest level. "We are proud to be building the bridge between HNWI and investors, bringing large amounts of liquidity into the market safely and securely," continued the HedgeTrust representative