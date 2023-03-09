HedgeUp (HDUP) Outshines Eos (EOS) and Hedera (HBAR) Everything You Need To Know

For a crypto project to be tipped for success by crypto analysts, it must possess great features and appeal to crypto traders.
The new cryptocurrency, HedgeUp (HDUP), is one project that has many amazing features and a committed team behind it. This makes it stand out in the eyes of crypto analysts.
In this article, we shall discuss the features of HedgeUp (HDUP) and why many analysts have tipped the token for success and to outshine most crypto projects such as Eos (EOS) and Hedera (HBAR).
Eos (EOS)
Eos (EOS) is a blockchain platform to develop industrial-scale decentralized applications. The platform has a robust underlying infrastructure to support this process.
The main aim of EOS is to provide a user-friendly and business-friendly tool for building dApps while overcoming the challenges of traditional blockchain platforms.
Scalability is one of the most significant drawbacks that is holding back the blockchain technology from becoming mainstream.
For instance, the rate of transactions currently possible with Ethereum is extremely low. Furthermore, users on the network must pay gas fees to use any dApps built on the platform.
This is highly ineffective as users will not be willing to use a system requiring them to pay a transaction fee at every step.
EOS employs vertical and horizontal scaling (done by block producers) to make its applications free for users. Furthermore, the platform provides a secure and scalable platform to run thousands of transactions every second.
Eos (EOS) current market performance is underwhelming. Despite performing well in 2021, the token is trading below its ICO price. Given the current market activity and new management, EOS has little potential for a price increase.
Hedera (HBAR)
Hedera is a crypto built on the Hedera Hashgraph, a unique type of blockchain. The Hedera Hashgraph powers smart contracts, cryptos, and DApps.
The Hedera Hashgraph is supported by a different version of the proof-of-stake consensus protocol, and the HBAR currency incentivizes transaction validators.
Hedera relies on a unique communication protocol different from proof-of-work blockchains like Bitcoin.
The Hedera distributed ledger runs on a group of nodes operated by large companies like IBM and Google using a “gossip protocol” algorithm to ensure fast, low-cost transactions.
According to Hedera, the network can handle over 10,000 transactions per second with a three- to five-second settlement and confirmation time.
The average cost of a transaction on Hadera is just $0.0001, requiring a fraction of the energy consumed by the best-known blockchains.
Hedera (HBAR) is on the decline and has a lot to prove in terms of whether its novel blockchain can realize its ambition of becoming a true competitor to Bitcoin and Ethereum.
HedgeUp (HDUP)
HedgeUp is the first global crypto NFT Alternative Investment Marketplace that enables users to invest fractionally in alternative investment assets worldwide.
HedgeUp uses cryptocurrencies and NFTs to make investing in alternative assets more accessible and profitable.
Investors can choose from a wealth of different products to invest in, including gold, wine, fine art, diamonds, luxury watches, yachts, private jets, and others.
Its marketplace is selling NFT versions of these assets to investors. Every single item sold on the HedgeUp platform is backed by a physical version, stashed in its “secure depository vaults.”
The NFT is then split into fractions, making it easier and more affordable for users to own these assets and reap potential profits. This is like stocks, but investors own shares of the assets instead of a company.
Users can also purchase 100% of an NFT and have the asset delivered to their designated address free of charge.
HedgeUp has built its token for users of its platform to gain even more rewards. Holders of its native token, $HDUP, can stake the token and earn passive income. The longer $HDUP is staked for, the higher the profits.
HedgeUp is currently in its second presale stage, which means early investors can still purchase the tokens at a discounted price from the platform. This is an excellent opportunity for investors to get in on a token expected to boost by 100% in 2023.
