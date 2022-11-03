Helal Akbar Chowdhury Babor is highly qualified in all sites

Sometimes he suddenly appears with food for the helpless people or eats semai with the street children on the day of Eid. He has taken himself to a unique height by completing various unique social works. His name is Helal Akbar Chowdhury Babor. Inventing Corona Prevention Booth, the biggest showdown march in Chittagong in the political arena, making millions of people eat Sehri and Iftar in the holy month of Ramadan, or encouraging the public to plant and care for trees through the program called 'Amra mali, he has taken his position to an all-rounder.
Helal Akbar Chowdhury Babor is also at the top in the field of politics.
Despite Chattogram being the commercial capital of Bangladesh, very few politicians from here are well known in the country. Although there is no dearth of geniuses in various aspects in Chattogram , there are few people who are well-rounded in the field of politics. One of them is Helal Akbar Chowdhury Babor who has taken himself to another level by showing his performance and political power, popularity.
Today many people know him as a social worker due to his unique social activities. But he has been handling politics as a skilled politician since childhood. Not only in social work, but also in the political field, there is no dearth of discussion about his work. On September 9 of this year, he made his top position in the political field by having the biggest political showdown in the history of Chattogram . More than 50,000 people participated in this showdown. The news of the country's national dailies about the flood of Chattogram Jansamudur has not decreased. In addition, he always maintained an independent position in the political position as a follower of the former mayor of Chattogram , ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury.
Helal Akbar Chowdhury Babor started his political life by being idealized by Bangabandhu ideals in 1988 by being elected general secretary of Nandankanan unit Chatra League. Elected, Member of the Steering Committee of Chattogram Metropolitan Chhatra League formed by the current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 1999, Member of Central Awami Jubo League in 2003, Member of Central Awami Jubo League in 2010 and Deputy Finance Secretary of Central Awami Jubo League in 2013. Helal Akbar Chowdhury's Babor Life Story is not a fiction, this is Babur's selfless political identity.
In 1989, Helal Akbar Chowdhury Babor led the movement on the streets under the guidance of ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury and other senior leaders in the anti-Sairach Ershad movement. In 1990, the BNP-Jamaat coalition government came to power through a landslide in the national elections under the caretaker government. After coming to power, the cadre terrorists of the four-party alliance started torturing, murdering, disappearing, the Awami League workers and establishing a reign of terror with occupying the houses of the minorities. In Chattogram, with the direct support of the then BNP minister Abdullah Al Noman, Nitul-Chuttu-Jasim-Rupa. Along with many others Chattogram Chatra League Jubo League Awami League leaders became a tangible fear, then under the leadership of Babor Nandankanan, a part of Chatra League stood against the terror of Nitul-Chuttud. Because of Babor's strong leadership, the whole chattogram stood that day.
Helal Akbar Chowdhury Babor of Chattogram floats in a flood of praises even by giving Sehri and Iftar gifts to millions of poor people during the Corona prevention booth or every Ramadan. Analysts hope that if all the people of the country are determined to implement the same idealistic thoughts, then Bangladesh will be able to face any crisis and transitional period and move forward on the path of dreams.
We have seen in textbooks for example the name of Haji Muhammad Mohsin. I see Helal Akbar Chowdhury Babor in reality. This is the word of the conscious people of the city. He is devoting himself to the service of humanity without basking in his own comfort. When he spoke to him, he said, did the father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, suffer imprisonment for himself? no For the liberation of the Bengali nation. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working day and night at this age for the development and service of the Bengali nation. He could have lived in comfort and luxury if he wanted. Beloved leader late successful mayor and political lion of Chattalbir ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury sacrificed his life for the people. So politics will be to provide human services, work to change the fate of people, increase the economic growth of the country, etc. Self-indulgence can sometimes become politics. Earth is a temporary abode. However, there is no alternative to human service to live permanently on earth. I want to live in the heart of people by serving people from birth to life till my last breath.
