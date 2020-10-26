Here’s how Entrepreneur Jiya Sosa shifts from traditional methods to modern-day approach to uplift her brand

Bidding adieu to the traditional methods, entrepreneur and popular makeup artist Jiya Sosa has switched to modern-day approaches to elevate her business venture and take it to new heights.
Kickstarted her career a decade and a half ago, Jiya Sosa is best known for her impeccable makeup skills and her brand that has the highest recall value in the niche Indian Market.
With everything going digital these days, Jiya opted for the modern day techniques and started conducting online makeup tutorial for all the upcoming artists. This shift has got Jiya immense recognition and has uplifted her brand more than ever.
Her excellent body of work over the years has attracted a large fan following a proof of which is seen on her social media where the entrepreneur keeps sharing content that not only up-skills people but inspires too.
Off late, the level of response received by Jiya through her online coaching has doubled where people are pouring in love and appreciation for Jiya and her work.
In the past, Jiya Sosa has been touted as the Live Queen of India and was awarded by Shilpa Shetty Kundra in the year 2019 in Gujarat. In addition, she was also awarded as the rising star of India in 2019 in Haryana by Himanshu Khurrana.
With a passion to establish her venture in the glamour industry has been taking Jiya places. She has till done a total of six international workshops in Malaysia, Singapore, Mauritius, Dubai, East Africa and Johar Baharu.
Jiya has been associated with various international projects, some of them fall under the domain of photoshoots, television industry, print advertisements, music videos, fashions shows, to name a few.