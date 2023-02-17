Here’s How to Streams Curling ‘Scotties Tournament of Hearts 2023’ Live Online Free TV Channel Guide
The Scotties Tournament of Hearts is one of the biggest events in Canadian curling, featuring some of the top women's teams from across the country. The 2023 edition of the tournament promises to be just as exciting as previous years, with fans eagerly anticipating the competition. If you're looking for information about where to watch the Scotties Tournament of Hearts 2023 live stream, as well as a full schedule of the event, you're in the right place.
One of the best options for watching the Scotties Tournament of Hearts 2023 live stream is through Sportsnet. This Canadian sports channel will be broadcasting all of the games throughout the tournament, so you won't have to miss a moment of the action. If you're a cable or satellite subscriber, you should be able to access Sportsnet through your TV provider. You can also watch Sportsnet online through their streaming service, Sportsnet Now.
If you don't have access to Sportsnet, don't worry - there are other ways to watch the Scotties Tournament of Hearts 2023 live stream. CBC will also be showing the games, and you can watch online through CBC Gem. This free streaming service is available to anyone with an internet connection, and you'll be able to catch all of the games as they happen. You can also watch CBC on TV if you have cable or satellite.
For viewers outside of Canada, the World Curling Federation's YouTube channel will be showing select games from the tournament. This is a great option for fans who want to keep up with the action from outside of Canada.
Now, let's take a look at the full schedule for the Scotties Tournament of Hearts 2023. The tournament begins on February 17 with the opening draw, and runs through to the final on February 26. There will be a total of 17 draws throughout the tournament, with games taking place at various times throughout the day.
Each day of the tournament will feature multiple games, with some days featuring as many as four different draws. The early draws tend to take place in the morning, with games starting at around 9:00 AM local time. The later draws typically start in the afternoon or early evening, with the final draw of the day starting at around 8:00 PM local time.
The full schedule for the Scotties Tournament of Hearts 2023 is available on the official Curling Canada website. This schedule lists all of the games, as well as the times and TV channels for each draw. If you're planning to watch the tournament, it's a good idea to take a look at the schedule in advance so you don't miss any of your favorite teams in action.
In conclusion, there are several options for watching the Scotties Tournament of Hearts 2023 live stream, including Sportsnet, CBC, and the World Curling Federation's YouTube channel. The tournament runs from February 17 to February 26, with a total of 17 draws taking place over the course of the event. Be sure to check the official schedule to find out when your favorite teams will be playing, and enjoy all the excitement of one of the most highly-anticipated events in Canadian curling.
