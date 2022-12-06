Here’s How to watch ‘The First Slam Dunk’ (Free) Online Streaming at Home

Crunchyroll Movie! Here are options for downloading or watching The First Slam Dunk streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated anime movie at home. Is The First Slam Dunk available to stream? Is watching The First Slam Dunk on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.
Watch Now - The First Slam Dunk Full Movie Online
Written and directed by Takehiko Inoue, The Slam Dunk Movie 2022 is an upcoming anime sports film. Like many anime adaptations of manga, it is also an adaptation of the famous manga Slam Dunk. It will return with a new anime feature film from the Toei Animation studio of Dragon Ball Super fame. The studio released the official trailer and announced Slam Dunk Movie 2022 release date in the first week of July.
The 4th movie in the series is titled The First Slam Dunk. It will be a spin-off of the Slam Dunk manga series originally created by Takehiko Inoue. In one of the rare cases, in the movie, mangaka will also be the director and writer for the movie script in collaboration with Toei Animation studio. After more than a year of waiting, we are already learning the first few details.
We haven’t heard the exuberant “Ru-ka-wa!” cheers, squeaks of basketball sneakers, or the booming sound of the shot clock in Slam Dunk in over two decades. The classic sports anime is making a triumphant return this year with a new film titled The First Slam Dunk.
When Does The First Slam Dunk Come Out in Japan?
As we know now that The First Slam Dunk movie release date in theaters in Japan has been confirmed for Saturday, December 3, 2022. However, the Studio has yet not confirmed timelines for international screenings and subsequent release on OTT platforms.
As of now, there is no confirmation if the Japanese theater premiere will be followed by a release for international audiences. However, it is speculated that like most anime movies that release in Japan first and later are broadcast internationally. With its popularity, the film is expected to be released in both the Japanese dub/English subs and English dubs.
Slam Dunk fans are sincerely hoping that the Japan premiere should be followed by an announcement of a theatrical premiere globally as well as broadcast on TV and streaming on channels.
The seasons and movies of Slam Dunk anime can be streamed on Crunchyroll.
The First Slam Dunk Release Date:
The Slam Dunk Movie will get a theatrical release in Japan on December 3, 2022. It is about a group of high school students who are trying to save their school’s basketball club from being disbanded.
Fans of the Slam Dunk series are eagerly waiting for the release of this movie. If you are looking for a list of romantic anime that you can’t miss, make sure to check out, “Top 5 Romance Anime of All Times – You Must Watch if High School Romances are Your Thing”
How to Watch The First Slam Dunk for Free?
As mentioned above, the dark fantasy is only released theatrically as of now. So, people who wish to watch the movie free of cost will have to wait for its release on a platform that offers a free trial. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online and refrain from using illegal means.
Where to Watch The First Slam Dunk Online
There are currently no platforms that have the rights to Watch The First Slam Dunk Online. MAPPA has decided to air the movie only in theaters because it has been a huge success. The studio, on the other hand, does not wish to divert revenue. Streaming the movie would only slash the profits, not increase them.
Watch Now - The First Slam Dunk Full Movie Online
As a result, no streaming services are authorized to offer The First Slam Dunk for free. The film would, however, very definitely be acquired by services like Funimation, Netflix, and Crunchyroll. As a last consideration, which of these outlets will likely distribute the film worldwide?
Is The First Slam Dunk on Funimation?
Since Funimation has rights to the film like Crunchyroll, its official website may include the movie in its catalog in the near future. Meanwhile, people who wish to watch something similar can stream ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train.’
Is The First Slam Dunk on Crunchyroll?
Crunchyroll, along with Funimation, has acquired the rights to the film and will be responsible for its distribution in North America. Therefore, we recommend our readers to look for the movie on the streamer in the coming months. In the meantime, subscribers can also watch dark fantasy.
Is The First Slam Dunk available on HBO Max?
HBO Max is a relatively new streaming service that offers The First Slam Dunk for viewing. You can watch The First Slam Dunk on HBO Max if you’re already a member. If you aren’t already a member, you can sign up for a one-month free trial and then cancel it before the month is up if you don’t want to keep the subscription.
Is The First Slam Dunk Available On Netflix?
Currently, there’s no update on whether Netflix will feature the Slam Dunk movie 2022. However, noticing the recent trends of animes released on Netflix like Arcane Season 2, Chainsaw Man, etc. it could be said that maybe in the future, we can expect The first Slam Dunk movie to be available on Netflix.
Is The First Slam Dunk Available On Hulu?
Viewers are saying that they want to view the new TV show The First Slam Dunk on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.