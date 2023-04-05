Here’s Streams: IIHF Women's World Championship 2023: Live Stream Game TV, How to Watch: Women's Ice Hockey Every match online, Free TvChannel, Anywhere

The 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship is one of the most eagerly awaited events in the international women's ice hockey calendar. Scheduled to take place from April 7th to April 17th, 2023, this year's tournament will be the 20th edition of the championship and will feature some of the best women's ice hockey teams from around the world.
The 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship will be held in Uppsala, Sweden, with the Uppsala Arena serving as the main venue for the tournament. The Uppsala Arena has a seating capacity of around 8,000 and is equipped with all the necessary facilities to host a world-class ice hockey tournament.
The tournament will feature a total of ten teams, divided into two groups of five. The teams will play a round-robin format within their respective groups, with the top three teams from each group advancing to the quarterfinals. The remaining two teams will play a best-of-three relegation round to determine which team will be relegated to the Division I tournament for the following year.
Group A will feature defending champions Canada, along with Finland, Russia, Switzerland, and the host nation Sweden. Group B will include the United States, the Czech Republic, Germany, Japan, and Norway.
The tournament promises to be a thrilling affair, with some of the best women's ice hockey teams in the world competing against each other for the ultimate prize. Here's a closer look at some of the teams to watch out for in the 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship.
Canada
Canada will be the team to beat in the 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship, having won the tournament a record 11 times in the past. The defending champions have a proud tradition of excellence in women's ice hockey and will be determined to add yet another title to their impressive resume.
Canada boasts a formidable squad, with a mix of seasoned veterans and exciting young talent. The team will be led by forward Marie-Philip Poulin, who is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world. Poulin has been a key figure for Canada in recent years, and her performances will be crucial to the team's success in the tournament.
Other players to watch out for in the Canadian squad include forward Natalie Spooner, defenseman Brigette Lacquette, and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. Canada has a well-balanced team and will be a tough opponent for any team in the tournament.
United States
The United States is another team that will be among the favorites to win the 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship. The US team has been a dominant force in women's ice hockey for many years, and will be determined to reclaim the title they last won in 2017.
Sweden
As the host nation, Sweden will be hoping to make a strong impression in the 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship. The Swedish team has been steadily improving in recent years and will be looking to take advantage of their home advantage to make a deep run in the tournament. The Swedish team boasts a talented and hard-working squad.