Here’s Streams: UFC 286 live stream: Edwards vs. Usman Fight on TV, How to watch online: Usman v Edwards: 3 UFC Streaming Free, Tv channel info

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is set to present a highly anticipated welterweight title fight between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards in UFC 286. The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Edwards vs. Usman fight has been a long time coming, and fans all over the world are eagerly waiting for this match. The two fighters have been on a collision course for a while now, with Edwards emerging as the most credible challenger to Usman's welterweight title.
If you are a UFC fan, you wouldn't want to miss this fight. But how can you watch the UFC 286 live stream? In this article, we will guide you on how to watch Edwards vs. Usman online and on TV, free prelim card details, and how to stream the UFC welterweight title fight in the UK, US, Australia, and more.
How to watch Edwards vs. Usman online and on TV
There are several ways to watch the UFC 286 live stream. Here are some of the options:
ESPN+
The UFC has a partnership with ESPN, which means that you can watch the fight on ESPN+. ESPN+ is a subscription-based streaming service that allows you to access exclusive sports content, including UFC fights. If you already have an ESPN+ subscription, you can watch the fight live on the platform. If not, you can subscribe to ESPN+ for $5.99 per month.
UFC Fight Pass
The UFC Fight Pass is another streaming option that you can use to watch the fight. It is the UFC's official streaming platform, and it offers live and on-demand UFC fights. You can subscribe to the UFC Fight Pass for $9.99 per month, and it will give you access to all UFC events, including the UFC 286 live stream.
Cable and satellite TV
If you have cable or satellite TV, you can also watch the fight on pay-per-view. The UFC 286 live stream will be available on most cable and satellite TV providers. You can contact your provider to inquire about the PPV options and the cost.
Free prelim card details
Before the main event, there will be a free prelim card that you can also watch. Here are the details:
Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
Time: 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT
TV channel: ESPN+
Live stream: WatchESPN app or ESPN+
The prelim card will feature several exciting fights, including:
Dan Hooker vs. Rafael Fiziev
Belal Muhammad vs. Demian Maia
Jimmy Crute vs. Magomed Ankalaev
Jessica Andrade vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
How to stream the UFC welterweight title fight in the UK
If you are in the UK, you can watch the UFC 286 live stream on BT Sport. BT Sport is the official broadcaster of the UFC in the UK, and it will show the fight live on its platform. You can watch the fight on BT Sport 1, and the coverage will start at 3:00 AM UK time.
If you don't have BT Sport, you can also watch the fight on the UFC Fight Pass. The UFC Fight Pass is available in the UK, and it will give you access to the UFC 286 live stream.
How to stream the UFC welterweight title fight in the US
If you are in the US, you can watch the UFC 286 live stream on ESPN+. As mentioned earlier, ESPN+ is a subscription-based streaming service that allows you to access exclusive sports content, including UFC fights. The coverage will