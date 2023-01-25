Here’s what author Kuldeep Jakhar is working on after launching his debut book ‘Fantasy Cricket Expert’

Author Kuldeep Jakhar is currently basking in the success of his first book ‘Fantasy Cricket Expert’. The book which was launched in December 2022, is available on the e-commerce platform Amazon and has got a terrific response from everyone. While Kuldeep is enjoying all the acclaim, he has already started working on his next book. Earlier it was reported that the author is keen to pen down a book about the journey of the Indian Cricket Team.
Ever since his debut book got launched, Kuldeep received multiple requests to write a book about the evolution of the Indian Cricket Team. “There is nothing better than writing a book on a subject which is close to your heart. I have grown up watching cricket which has shaped my life in many ways”, revealed Kuldeep.
'Fantasy Cricket Expert' talks about tips and tricks on how to master the art of playing fantasy cricket games skillfully. Lately, fantasy cricket games have garnered a lot of popularity with multiple platforms like Dream 11, Gamezy, BatBall11 and MyTeam 11 offering great playing experiences. From his learnings, he wrote the book which will help aspiring fantasy cricket experts become genius minds.
Kuldeep’s second book is still in the development stage and will launch later this year. Besides the field of sports, the author wants to step out of his comfort zone and a fictional book. He says, “I would love to try my hand at writing a romantic tale. There have been a lot of love stories we have read in the past. I would want to write an unusual love story at some point in my life.”
As an author, Jakhar does not want to restrict his creativity to a particular genre. “The best part about growth is that it challenges you at every level in life. And I am sure there’s a lot to learn and explore in the coming time”, said Kuldeep. Born and brought up in Hisar, Haryana, Kuldeep Jakhar’s work has inspired many writers. Apart from this, he also has a YouTube channel with more than 160K subscribers. He has not been actively working on creating videos, but Kuldeep is hopeful to create content about cricket this year.