Here’s what entrepreneurs Nihal Bhalala and Jaydip Dholariya have to say about their e-commerce company Stayclassy

Traditional methods of business have gradually transformed into an online business, thanks to the immense growth of the internet. Online shopping, informally known as e-commerce has gained tremendous popularity in the last few years. In a time when there is cut-throat competition, many companies have created a uniqueness by selling niche products. Stayclassy is one emerging name which began its operations online by selling mobile cases and covers in the start. Founded by engineers, Jaydip Dholariya and Nihal Bhalala, the shopping portal after its entry in the e-commerce sector had to build a trust with the customers as the brand was a new name in the market.
The online portal eventually made its place in the market with its quality products which then expanded its product line with T-shirts, mugs, watches and various other customized products. Both Jaydip and Nihal are engineers from different fields. While Jaydip is an IT engineer, Nihal is an electrical engineer who has worked as an RF engineer in Bharti Airtel. It was their mutual interest and their willingness to build an online business which brought these two talented minds together. In May 2017, the idea of Stayclassy happened after which it came to life. “We took financial help for investments from family and close friends to launch the online business and now we have come a very long way”, said Jaydip.
An option of COD for the mode of payment was a huge drawback faced by this company as many people placed fake orders and returns. However, online with its prepaid mode of payment then started getting around 20,000 prepaid monthly orders which was an achievement for Stayclassy. Its successful run is still on with the sales of the online products getting doubled this year. With more than 50,000 monthly prepaid orders this year, Stayclassy is undoubtedly a one-stop destination for all the trendy products and items. Its offices are based in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad and Surat. While Nihal overlooks production, packaging, shipping, customer support and product analysis in Ahmedabad; Jaydip takes care of web development, backend support and digital marketing.
With a team of 40 employees, Stayclassy is going strong and is expanding its operations now. When asked about the future of the company, Nihal revealed that they want to make the platform cater to all the teenagers and youth who can get the best products online at a very affordable rate. Adding to it, Jaydip said, “We are also planning to add seller panel to our portal soon so that good sellers also can get good prepaid orders. Our goal is to build an ecosystem where a good seller can offer their product with a shallow margin, and the customer can also get the benefit of these products. We are working very hard to fulfil our customer’s expectations and we will continue these efforts.” Well, we wish the duo entrepreneurs lots of luck for their future plans and may they set a benchmark with Stayclassy in the e-commerce industry.