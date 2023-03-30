Here’s What Makes Algorand, Apecoin and Big Eyes Coin Ideal Crypto Investments In The Ongoing Bear Market

All around the cryptocurrency industry, there is a huge level of excitement and anticipation at the prospect of the new year. Already, the recent crypto pump that has allowed poor-performing cryptos from last year, such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), to boom is causing a lot of conversations all around the global crypto community. The general feeling is that this could be a really good year for the industry. Although the bear market is far from over, the current climate appears to be more favourable to crypto regulars, such as traders and investors.
With many cryptocurrencies experiencing an upward trajectory within the crypto markets, there is a unique opportunity to generate massive profits in the cryptocurrency industry very early in the new year. Long-term cryptocurrency investing in highly promising cryptocurrencies, such as Algorand (ALGO), Apecoin (APE) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG), could prove to be vital in the current climate. This piece highlights what makes these three cryptocurrencies ideal investments in today’s reality and why crypto investors should be interested in them. See more below.
Algorand (ALGO)
Algorand (ALGO) is a popular crypto platform within the global crypto community. It is notable within the cryptocurrency industry for providing a framework that many crypto analysts believe is the solution to the blockchain industry's scalability trilemma. Its framework addresses several limitations within the industry and provides feasible solutions to these problems. They include decentralization, scalability and speed. The Algorand (ALGO framework also facilitates the creation and deployment of powerful decentralized applications (dApps) and financial primitives that will be used as the backbone of the future economy.
Its native cryptocurrency, ALGO, is a next-generation crypto token that plays an integral role in its ecosystem and is the backbone of its ecosystem. ALGO provides utility within the Algorand ecosystem and facilitates several crypto operations, such as network governance, user interaction and payment fees. It is listed on top crypto platforms within the industry, such as Binance and Coinbase.
Apecoin (APE)
Apecoin (APE) is an industry-leading meme coin within the cryptocurrency industry. The Ethereum (ETH) based utility and governance token for the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection and the ever-expanding Apecoin Ecosystem plays a major role in the Apecoin ecosystem by providing utility and facilitating several crypto operations, including user interaction, payment fees, rewards and network governance. The token’s primary function is as a reward for BAYC and MAYC NFT holders, and it grants access to exclusive content within the Apecoin Ecosystem and participation in the Apecoin DAO.
As an industry-leading meme coin, Apecoin (APE) has stock on prominent crypto platforms within the industry, such as Binance and Coinbase.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG)
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an upcoming meme coin within the cryptocurrency industry that possesses impressive features, such as a massive supply (one billion tokens in total) and a lack of transaction taxes. The Ethereum (ETH) based meme token does not require gas fees to complete transactions within the cryptocurrency industry. As the native cryptocurrency of the Big Eyes Coin crypto project, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) plays a huge role in its ecosystem by providing utility and facilitating several crypto operations, such as network governance, rewards and user interaction.
Big Eyes Coin is currently on presale and has raised over $32 million.
