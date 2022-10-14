Here’s Where To Watch ‘Halloween Ends’ (Free) Online Streaming at Home

Horror Movies! Are you looking to download or watch the new Halloween Ends online? Halloween Ends is available for Free Streaming 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch Slasher horror movie Halloween Ends at home. Halloween Ends 2022 full movie streaming is free here! Is Halloween Ends available to stream? Is watching Halloween Ends on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found a faithful streaming option/service.
Forty-four years ago, Laurie Strode and Michael Myers faced off for the first time in John Carpenter’s classic 1978 horror movie, Halloween. Now, nearly half a century later, these two will face off once more, for the epic conclusion in the franchise, Halloween Ends, coming to Peacock Premium and to theaters this Friday.
“Halloween Ends” is David Gordon Green’s third and final installment in the franchise’s trilogy series, and will hit Peacock on the same day as theaters for a rare day-and-date release, which Universal also rolled out for its predecessor film “Halloween Kills.” In “Halloween Ends,” Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role as Laurie Strode as she faces Michael Myers for a final showdown. James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Omar Dorsey and Kyle Richards also return to their original roles.
Here's everything you need to know to watch Halloween Ends online, and check out the trailer and cast details below!
Halloween Ends Release Date
Halloween Ends premiered at Beyond Fest in Los Angeles on October 11, 2022, and is set to release on October 14, 2022. In addition, the film will also be streamed on paid tiers of Peacock for 60 days. It was initially set to release in October 15, 2021, before being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Where To Watch Halloween Ends Online:
You can stream Halloween Ends on Peacock Premium beginning on Friday, October 14. You can also catch Halloween Ends in theaters the same day, opening in the U.S. on October 14.
How to Watch Halloween Ends Online
Halloween Ends officially comes to theaters on October 14, 2022, bringing what's supposed to be the last killing spree of Michael to the big screen. The movie was going to release in October 2021 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the release slot got taken by its predecessor. Besides an intended release date, the newest movie will share another commonality with Halloween Kills.
How Can I Watch Halloween Ends?
Halloween Ends officially opens on Friday, October 14. However, like most major releases, it will be playing in previews on October 13. As a major release from Universal Studios and Blumhouse, Halloween Ends will be playing in every big theater chain in the US, including Regal and AMC cinemas.
How To Watch Halloween Ends On Peacock:
Halloween Ends will begin streaming on Peacock Premium the same day it opens in theaters: Friday, October 14.
You can sign up for Peacock Premium to watch Halloween Ends with ads for $4.99 a month, or you can sign up for Peacock Premium Plus to watch Halloween Ends without ads for $9.99 a month. Both tiers will give you access to the movie. However, you will not be able to watch Halloween Ends on the free version of Peacock
Is Halloween Ends Streaming On HBO Max?
No. Halloween Ends will not be on HBO Max, because Halloween Ends is a Screen Media film and not a Warner Bros. film. Also, HBO Max will no longer be streaming theatrical movies in 2022.
Is Halloween Ends Available On Netflix?
No. Halloween Ends is not streaming on Netflix, and likely will not be on Netflix anytime soon. Sorry!
Is Halloween Ends Available On Hulu?
Halloween Ends is not available on Hulu.