Here’s Where To Watch ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Free Online Streaming At Home

One of your all-time favorite fictional characters- John Wick, is coming out again! This time, his fourth installment will be full of drama, action and incredible stories all around! The Matrix Megamind- Chad Stahelski is here, as expectedly, to direct John Wick: Chapter 4. This sequel is penned by Shay Hatten, Michael Finch, and Derek Kolstad.
On 24th March 2023, Keanu Reeves starring JW4, is coming to your nearest theaters. This American neo-noir action thriller will be 169 minutes long and distributed by Lionsgate. Already, the official YouTube trailer is out, vibing fans' expectations!
If you are looking for online stream options for this film, you may get updates soon. Also, which platforms can you rely on to watch this newest chapter of John Wick? We will uncover the info here!
John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023) Release Date
John Wick: Chapter 4 will be out on 24th March 2023 in the US! However, this fourth installment of John Wick was initially scheduled to release on 21st May 2021. Nevertheless, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the whole shooting got delayed, which impacted the official screening too.
Also, the title cast- Reeves' had some agreements with The Matrix Resurrections (2021) at that period. In the meantime, John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023) official trailer was uploaded on YouTube on 10th November 2022 from Lionsgate Movies.
Is John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023) Streaming or in Theaters?
Still waiting; John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to be in theaters on 24th March 2023. Furthermore, you will have to wait a few days more to stream it online. No official announcement from the producers or streaming platforms has been released.
However, for your home theater experience, hopefully, you do not have to wait any longer. Meanwhile, you can take a tour of John Wick's official website for more info, including the trailer, screening options, and all!
Where to watch John Wick 4:
As of now, the only way to watch John Wick 4 is to head to a theater when it releases on Friday, March 24. You can find a local showing on Fandango. Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or buy on digital platforms like Vudu, Paramount, Apple and YouTube, or become available to stream on Peacock.
Following its release in theaters, the film will be available to stream on Prime Video. Expect the movie to hit the streamer 45 days after its theatrical run, which should be sometime in May. it's most likely that Peacock will be the main platform that will stream John Wick: Chapter 4.
When Will John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023) Be Available For Streaming?
The first three installments of John Wick are available on several online streaming platforms already. Sites like Peacock, HBO Max, and Netflix are on the list. You can hope for the same to stream John Wick: Chapter 4 at those trending sites.
As this fourth installment is hitting theaters on 24th March 2023, you may have to wait longer to stream it online. The good news is coming regarding the online streaming once the theatrical release is on the dot.
How to Watch John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023) Online?
Is John Wick 4 Available Streaming on Peacock?
Not Now,Lionsgate struck a massive distribution deal with Peacock that gives the streaming service exclusive rights to its films’ “Pay 2” streaming window (via THR). The agreement means that after Lionsgate’s films have their initial streaming releases on Starz, the movies, like John Wick: Chapter 4, will later be available to stream on Peacock. Since Lionsgate hasn’t even confirmed the official streaming release date for the John Wick sequel on Starz, don’t expect to see the movie land on Peacock until at least winter 2024 after the deal officially kicks in.
Pay 1 windows typically last between a year to 18 months, meaning that if John Wick: Chapter 4 begins streaming on Starz in September 2023, it isn’t likely to join Peacock's movie library until September 2024 at the earliest. Peacock and Lionsgate's deal confirmed that releases like John Wick: Chapter 4 would start streaming on the service in 2024, so the latest movie will most likely be on Peacock in fall 2024. By this time, John Wick: Chapter 4 will be available alongside the entire John Wick franchise for streaming on the platform.
Will John Wick 4 be on Netflix?
No, John Wick 4 will not be available on Netflix — at least not anytime soon, since it will be heading straight to Peacock after its theatrical release. In the meantime, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available on the NBCUniversal-owned streaming platform.
Is John Wick 4 streaming on HBO Max?
John Wick 4 is expected to stream on HBO Max at some point after its theatrical run. No official streaming release date for the movie has yet been given, but as it comes from Warner Bros., it will likely arrive on the platform after its cinematic debut barring some unprecedented events or a unique deal.
Is John Wick 4 Available On Hulu?
Viewers are saying that they want to view the new movie John Wick 4 on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.
Is John Wick 4 Available on Prime Video?
Amazon Prime Video subscribers might be disappointed because ‘John Wick 4’ is not a part of the streaming giant’s library. Alternatively, you have the option to turn to similar films using your subscription, including ‘Smile,' 'Bram Stoker's Dracula,' 'Let the Right One In.’
The bad news is that the movie is not likely to come to Prime Video. Paramount Pictures movies used to head to Amazon Prime Video about a year after the theatrical release, but that’s changed with a lot of movies recently. Instead of heading to Prime Video, they’ve gone to Paramount+.
Casts of John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)
Keanu Reeves leads a cast that includes Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Clancy Brown, Natalia Tena, Marko Zaror, and Ian McShane.
What Is John Wick: Chapter 4 About?
According to Lionsgate: "John Wick takes on his most lethal adversaries yet in the upcoming fourth installment of the series. With the price on his head ever increasing, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin."