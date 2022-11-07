Here’s Where To Watch ‘One Piece Film: Red’ (Free) Online Streaming at Home

Crunchyroll Movie! Here are options for downloading or watching One Piece Film: Red streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated anime movie at home. Is One Piece Film: Red available to stream? Is watching One Piece Film: Red on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.
Watch Now - One Piece Film: Red Full Movie Online
Get ready, One Piece franchise fans, because One Piece Film: Red, the 15th feature film in the series, is finally premiering in the United States, which means we are one step closer to watching it from the comfort of our homes.
The Japanese animated film, which is based on the manga of the same name that was written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, follows Uta, the most renowned singer in the world, as she prepares to reveal her true identity at a live concert after becoming known for concealing who she really is.
If you are itching to find out what happens with Uta, here is everything we know about when, where, and how you can watch One Piece Film: Red:
One Piece Film: Red Theatrical Release Date
One Piece Film: Red arrives in U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand theaters in Fall 2022. Today, we were provided exact dates for those time zones and some other new ones, which you can see for yourself below:
● U.S – Nov. 4, 2022
● Canada – Nov. 4, 2022
● Australia – Nov. 3, 2022
● New Zealand – Nov. 3, 2022
● Austria – Oct. 13, 2022
● Germany – Oct. 13, 2022
Where to watch One Piece Film: Red Online
The latest One Piece film has already become the franchise’s most popular – within a week and a half becoming the highest-grossing film in the One Piece franchise, according to CrunchyRoll. After opening in Japanese theaters on Aug. 6, the film raked in nearly $53 million within 10 days at the box office.
Watch Now - One Piece Film: Red Full Movie Online
Crunchyroll plans to bring the film to theaters in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand as well starting in November. Fans in these regions can secure tickets starting on slightly different dates, with viewers in Australia and New Zealand getting access to tickets on Oct. 5, and North American audiences getting access a day later, on Oct. 6.
Red will be released in Australia and New Zealand on Nov. 3, according to Crunchyroll, and in the U.S. and Canada on Nov. 4. Viewers in Australia and the U.S. will get an additional opportunity to enjoy “subtitled and dub premieres of the film” several months ahead of the theatrical release, thanks to a pair of conveniently timed events. Australian viewers can enjoy the film’s subtitled premiere at Crunchyroll Expo Australia on Friday, Sept.16, and U.S. viewers can watch the North American premiere on Thursday, Oct. 6 in New York. The U.S. premiere is slated to coincide with New York Comic-con.
The film hasn’t concluded its run in theaters, which means it hasn’t quite made its way to streaming. Once it does, however, it is all but certain that the film will land on CrunchyRoll, where the rest of the lengthy series currently lives. Fans looking to enjoy the series as a whole would do well to join the streaming service, with the eventual release of Film: Red serving as the cherry on top of an already worthwhile subscription.
Is One Piece Film: Red on Funimation?
Since Funimation has rights to the film like Crunchyroll, its official website may include the movie in its catalog in the near future. Meanwhile, people who wish to watch something similar can stream ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train.’
Is One Piece Film: Red on Crunchyroll?
Crunchyroll, along with Funimation, has acquired the rights to the film and will be responsible for its distribution in North America. Therefore, we recommend our readers to look for the movie on the streamer in the coming months. In the meantime, subscribers can also watch dark fantasy shows like ‘One Piece Film: Red.‘
Will One Piece Film: Red Be on Netflix?
It is likely that One Piece Film: Red will eventually land on Netflix. While they have yet to announce a release date, the streaming platform is already home to a couple of movies in the One Piece franchise as well as the show. Plus, Netflix has an upcoming One Piece live-action series so it is possible that the latest installment could find its way to the streamer in the future.
Will One Piece Film: Red Be on HBO Max?
No, One Piece Film: Red will not be on HBO Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. In the past, the company released its films in theaters and on the streaming platform on the same day. However, they have since stopped doing that and now allow a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the streaming release.
One Piece Film: Red Cast
One Piece Film: Red was written by Tsutomu Kuroiwa and directed by Goro Taniguchi. It stars the following voice actors:
● AmaLee as Uta (songs performed by Ado)
● Colleen Clinkenbeard Carroll as Monkey D. Luffy
● Jim Foronda as Gordon
● Brandon Potter as Shanks
● Micah Soulusod as Koby
● Tyson Rinehart as Bartolomeo
● Sonny Strait as Usopp
● Luci Christian as Nam
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.