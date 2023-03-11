Here’s Where To Watch ‘Oscars 2023’ Online Free: How to Stream the 95th Academy Awards Live On ABC

Oscars
95th Academy Awards! Check all options to listen or watch Oscars 2023 live stream for free on Reddit & ABC. One of the biggest Academy Awards ceremonies at the Dolby Theater Los Angeles Oscars 2023 takes place on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Lets see below about the 95th Academy Awards online where and how to watch free from any location.
The 2023 Oscar nominations are in and the 95th Academy Awards are happening this Sunday! While we likely won't see a repeat of last year's Oscar slap, thanks to increased security, we could very likely see a sci-fi movie take more awards than ever before.
The 2023 Oscar nominations are out and this year’s show promises to be a spirited affair, with a host of fan-favorite flicks vying for an Academy Award against some less widely-seen critical darlings.
The hit indie smash Everything Everywhere All At Once leads all films with 11 nominations, including nods for Best Picture, and acting noms for Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu, and Ke Huy Quan.
Elvis and The Fabelmans also picked up Best Picture nominations, along with Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking.
Everything culminates at the 95th annual Academy Awards ceremony, which takes place March 12 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.
If you’re looking to watch the Oscars this year, read on. Here’s how to watch the 2023 Oscars on TV, plus a few ways to find an Oscars live stream online, to watch the show through your smart TV, streaming device, or laptop.
The Oscars 2023 Start Date and Time
The Oscars are taking place on Sunday, March 12 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. The 95th Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and the event is scheduled to run for approximately 3 hours ending at 8 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch the Oscars Live Online in 2023
If you don't have live tv and are looking for a way to watch the 95th Academy Awards online this year, we have good news! You can watch the Oscars online via ABC.com or the ABC app. There will obviously be commercials
since it's a live event, but you don't need to a subscription to stream it online. Here's a full list of where you can watch the livestream online:
● ABC Website
● ABC App
● Hulu with Live TV
● DirecTV Stream
● FuboTV
How to Stream the 2023 Oscars Online Free
Thanks to live TV streaming services and smart device TV channels, it is possible to stream the 2023 Oscars online without cable, and even a couple ways to watch the Oscars for free. Here are your options.
1. Watch the Oscars on Hulu + Live TV
Hulu + Live TV is just what it sounds like: everything in Hulu’s on-demand streaming library, plus the ability to stream live TV channels. The service, which costs per month, gets you more than 60 top channels, including ABC, meaning you can stream the Oscars online on Better still, Hulu + Live TV includes free access to Disney+ and ESPN+, making this an incredible value that extends well beyond the Oscars live stream.
2. Stream the Oscars Online Free on DIRECTV Stream
DIRECTV Stream is one of the newer streaming services out there but it’s also one of the best, with more than 75 live TV channels, including ABC. Even better? You can watch the Oscars on DIRECTV Stream for free with the site’s 5-day free trial offer.
Get the free trial here and use it to live stream the Oscars online free on ABC. Once your week is up, you can choose to continue on at the $74.99/month rate or cancel your subscription.
3. Stream the Oscars Online Free on fuboTV
If you’re looking for another way to stream the Oscars for free online, check out fuboTV. The live TV subscription service lets you stream the ABC channel (and more than 100 others) from your laptop, phone, tablet or TV.
Fubo is also currently offering a seven-day free trial that you can use to watch the Oscars online free. Sign up for the free trial here, and enjoy a free Oscars live stream on ABC. After the seven-day free trial, fuboTV costs $74.99 per month.
2023 Oscar Nominations by Category
Best Picture
● All Quiet on the Western Front
● Avatar: The Way of Water
● The Banshees of Inisherin
● Elvis
● Everything Everywhere All At Once
● The Fabelmans
● Tár
● Top Gun: Maverick
● Triangle of Sadness
● Women Talking
Directing
● Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
● Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
● Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
● Todd Field (Tár)
● Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)
Actor in a Leading Role
● Austin Butler (Elvis)
● Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
● Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
● Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
● Bill Nighy (Living)
Actress in a Leading Role
● Cate Blanchett (Tár)
● Ana De Armas (Blonde)
● Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
● Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
● Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Actor in a Supporting Role
● Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Insherin)
● Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)
● Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)
● Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
● Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Actress in a Supporting Role
● Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
● Hong Chau (The Whale)
● Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
● Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
● Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
● All Quiet on the Western Front
● Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
● Living
● Top Gun: Maverick
● Women Talking
Writing (Original Screenplay)
● The Banshees of Inisherin
● Everything Everywhere All At Once
● The Fabelmans
● Tár
● Triangle of Sadness
Cinematography
● All Quiet on the Western Front
● Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
● Elvis
● Empire of Light
● Tár
Animated Feature Film
● Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio
● Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
● Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
● The Sea Beast
● Turning Red
Music (Original Score)
● All Quiet on the Western Front
● Babylon
● The Banshees of Inisherin
● Everything Everywhere All At Once
● The Fabelmans
Music (Original Song)
● Applause (Tell It Like a Woman)
● Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)
● Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
● Naatu Naatu (RRR)
● This is a Life (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Production Design
● All Quiet on the Western Front
● Avatar: Way of Water
● Babylon
● Elvis
● The Fabelmans
Film Editing
● The Banshees of Inisherin
● Elvis
● Everything Everywhere All At Once
● Tár
● Top Gun: Maverick
Documentary Feature Film
● All That Breathes
● All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
● Fire of Love
● A House Made of Splinters
● Navalny
Documentary Short Film
● The Elephant Whisperers
● Haulout
● How Do You Measure a Year?
● The Martha Mitchell Effect
● Stranger at the Gate
International Feature Film
● All Quiet on the Western Front
● Argentina, 1985
● Close
● EO
● The Quiet Girl
Makeup and Hairstyling
● All Quiet on the Western Front
● The Batman
● Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
● Elvis
● The Whale
Visual Effects
● All Quiet on the Western Front
● Avatar: The Way of the Water
● The Batman
● Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
● Top Gun: Maverick
Costume Design
● Babylon
● Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
● Elvis
● Everything Everywhere All At Once
● Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Animated Short Film
● The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse
● The Flying Sailor
● Ice Merchants
● My Year of Dicks
● An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I think I Believe It
Live-Action Short Film
● An Irish Goodbye
● Ivalu
● Le Pupille
● Night Ride
● The Red Suitcase
Sound
● All Quiet on the Western Front
● Avatar: The Way of Water
● The Batman
● Elvis
● Top Gun: Maverick
How to watch the 2023 Oscars in the US
The 2023 Oscars are airing on ABC, with live coverage starting at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT on Sunday, ahead of the ceremony at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. You can also tune into the live red carpet show from 1pm ET / 10am PT on the same channel.
If you have the channel on cable, you can tune in on linear TV or via a live stream on the ABC website. You'll need to sign in with your cable provider details.
Watch the 2023 Oscars without cable in the US
If you haven't got ABC on cable, you can watch the 2023 Oscars via an over-the-top streaming service instead. Of the many options, FuboTV is the most fully-featured. Its entry-level Pro plan comprises 150 channels, with a subscription costing $74.99 per month after a 7-day FREE FuboTV trial.
You can also watch the 2023 Oscars live stream with a Hulu with Live TV package. It costs $69.99 per month, and grants access to more than 85 premium TV channels, Hulu's entire streaming library, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.
How to watch a 2023 Oscars live stream in the UK
In the UK, the 2023 Oscars are being shown on Sky Showcase, but you'll need to brace yourself for a late night. The ceremony starts at 1am GMT on Sunday night/Monday morning, with live coverage beginning at midnight. You can also tune into the red carpet show from 11pm on the same channel.
Sky subscribers can also live stream the Oscars on Sky Go, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.
How to watch 2023 Oscars: live stream in Canada
Viewers in Canada can watch the 2023 Oscars on CTV. The show starts at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sunday, but the buildup begins at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT.You can also tune in on the CTV website live or on-demand, though you'll first need to log in with your cable credentials.
Unfortunately, CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only subscription option, so if you don't have it as part of a cable package, you're flat out of luck.
