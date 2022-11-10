Here’s why crypto analysts are putting their weight behind Rocketize, Tron, and The Graph

Cryptocurrencies have been successful in popularizing decentralized finance (DeFi) by putting control of the investment mechanism in the hands of the investor, rather than a financial institution like a bank or a brokerage firm. In the absence of authority with absolute control, investors also don't have to pay unnecessary charges. Given how easy it is to invest in DeFi assets, cryptocurrencies have paved the way for a financial inclusion wave.
If you are confused about how to select a cryptocurrency for your portfolio, you can start by researching. Just dig up information about some of the leading names like Rocketize (JATO), Tron (TRX), and The Graph (GRT), compare them, and then make a decision. Let's have a look at what sets the three cryptocurrencies apart.
Rocketize: Multiply your gains with an exciting rewards system
Rocketize is a meme coin built on the Binance Smart Chain; the platform has rolled out a native token called JATO which can be purchased on presale. The token is used for various transactional purposes like staking, liquidity pool acquisition, earning rewards, and voting, among other uses. The JATO is deflationary and its supply is regularly burned to ensure that its price stays stable due to its scarcity. The supply of the token has been fixed at 1 trillion.
The platform levies a 2% tax on all JATO transactions and half of the tokens collected as tax proceeds are burnt to minimize price fluctuations. The other half is diverted toward maintaining token holders' wallets.
Every time a user purchases the JATO token on presale, they will be eligible for exciting rewards. These rewards may vary with factors like the kind of cryptocurrency used in the transaction, the amount spent, how soon after signing up the buyer purchased the tokens, the stage of the presale, or if they have any referrals. Let's explain the rewards system with an example. If you are a SOL user and want to buy the JATO tokens, you will be eligible for 10% extra tokens as a reward. If the buyer purchases the tokens within 30 minutes of signing up, they will get 60% tokens for free as a bonus. Another key feature of the Rocketize platform is its NFT marketplace where users can mint and store collectibles.
The platform's governance model is based on the decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) pattern whereby token holders get voting rights to participate in Rocketize's daily operations. When a community member pitches a proposal concerning an operational issue, token holders can use these voting rights to present their views. These proposals may be regarding issues like a strategic partnership, new product launches, and liquidity management.
Tron's TVL surged by 361% in Q3
Tron is a decentralized platform for trading and swapping cryptocurrencies. Its native token TRX can be used for multiple transactional uses on the platform. The TRX Token has also been listed on over 130 cryptocurrency exchanges. A key feature of the platform is TRONScan which is a blockchain explorer and it comes in handy when users need on-chain data for queries. In recent news, in the third quarter of 2022, Tron announced that its total value locked surged by 61% during the period. Meanwhile, the total number of transactions increased by 12.4% to cross $5.3 million during the quarter.
The Graph now supports Solana's subgraphs
The Graph is an indexing protocol designed for organizing data from blockchain networks and making it accessible with GraphQL. Its native token GRT is the primary cryptocurrency network and is used for transactional purposes like staking and paying charges on the platform. In a recent development, The Graph announced that it would now be supporting Solana's subgraphs. With the move, The Graph users will now be able to access Solana's data via substreams.
If you try to compare the three cryptocurrencies, you will notice that all of them have unmatched functionality and tick all the right boxes. However, for many cryptocurrency analysts, the newer meme coin Rocketize is a better option for those looking for long-term returns. Not only does it provide investors with multiple opportunities to earn passive income but also incentivizes participation. The analysts who have reviewed it believe that Rocketize even has the potential to break all records in the long term.
Learn more about the Rocketize Token:
Presale: https://rocketize.io/buy
Website: http://rocketize.io/
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.