Here’s why Filmygyan remains the most favourite social media page of every Bollywood fan!

The ones who have never emphasized quality will end up chasing quantity. The universal truth over the years proves that quality always has an upper hand over quantity. In this dynamic world of social media and the internet, quality has become extremely important. When we talk about the entertainment industry, high-end content is the king. Marching ahead by leaps and bounds than the other entertainment portals, Filmygyan has disrupted social media with its superior quality content.
Almost every layman has become familiar with the social media page of Filmygyan. The unmeasurable love that the page has received has created a bar when it comes to covering paparazzi content. Every Bollywood fan wants to know what their favourite celebrities are up to. Bridging this gap between fans and celebrities, Filmygyan has been dominating the internet by providing all the latest updates from the tinsel town. Founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Aftab Khan, Filmygyan is widely considered the preferred page by many Bollywood fans.
While the quality of the content remains a primary reason behind the page getting humongous success, the founder credits technological advancements as the key reason behind creating high-definition content. Speaking about it, the media entrepreneur said, “We have always maintained stability and consistency while producing any video content. To ensure that the quality is not compromised, my team of photographers and cinematographers are accustomed to the advanced devices. I believe to be ahead in the race, one must be upgraded with all the latest technological innovations.”
Furthermore, Mr. Aftab Khan revealed that every post including pictures and videos go through a creative process before they are made live on social media. “The pictures are always colour corrected before they are out on social media. As a user, I feel the rich graphic experience is of the utmost importance”, added the entrepreneur. Unlike other media pages and portals, Filmygyan has created a unique identity of its own. Taking inspiration from the west, a majority of the paparazzi content is made live on social media in a fraction of seconds. This exercise of real-time updates has done wonders for the page.
In the last five years, the social media page of Filmygyan is at par with the speed of the light. Moreover, the reputation of the page has created a positive impact that has given exclusive access to celebrities and PR agencies. The entertainment portal has even made its place among the top digital partners for the promotion of many Hindi films. All in all, the relatable content in different formats like static posts, reel videos and IGTV videos have worked big time. While signing off, Aftab Khan commented that the total focus on quality has eventually seen Filmygyan earn tremendous numbers on social media by becoming the most followed paparazzi and entertainment portal in India.