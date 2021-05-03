Here's How Kushal Gupta Honoured Several Wrestlers & Encouraged Them To Do Best

Kushal Gupta is a well-known social worker in Delhi who has changed the lives of many youth and wrestlers. He is the Vice President of Delhi Kushti Mahasangh, General Secretary of Yuva Khel Pushtang and the trustee of Lalbaug Ka Raja Trust. Gupta also organises and participates in dangals in Delhi, UP, Haryana and Rajasthan.
In 2018, he helped several wrestlers who made the country proud with their victory and won gold medals. Some of them are Bajrang Punia, Geeta Phogat, Sushil Kumar, Gunga Pahalwan, etc. When they won medals for their nation, Kushal Gupta organised an event honouring their talent and contribution towards helping India's name shine.
Kushal Gupta arranged a meeting of these Indian wrestlers with Rajnath Singh. They received honours and praises for their talent and skills. These wrestlers were on cloud nine with such appreciation, and Gupta's act boosted their confidence to keep doing better in their career.
Apart from this, Kushal is also known for his humanitarian work where he helps people with food, clothing and basic needs. From last year in April, Gupta is working day and night to provide food grains, masks, sanitisers and water to people who are unable to afford it. He is still continuing with his good work and making sure no one who asks for his help sleeps on an empty stomach at night.
Kushal Gupta has also changed the lives of many youths, especially those who wanted to venture into the sports field. He made sure they get well-trained and do not indulge in any kind of addiction. Due to his help for the youth in Delhi, Gupta received Youth Icon Award in 2018.