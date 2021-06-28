Here's How Pankaj Mishra Helps Underprivileged People & Spreads The Message To Save Nature

Jaunpur's Pankaj Mishra is a social worker who is working hard day and night to change other people's lives. For the past few years, he has honestly dedicated his life to the welfare of others. Born to Usha Devi and Kripa Shankar Mishra, Pankaj belongs to a simple family where they value humanity and kindness a lot.
During his college days, Pankaj Mishra decided that he will enter the socio-political field. He was upset to see how common people struggle to let their voice be heard/reach their leaders. Seeing their struggles, Mishra made up his mind to be helpful to the underprivileged and never let them worry about anything.
After completing his PG in MBA, Mishra started his business in the field of hospitality, hotels, construction and import-export. Gradually, he started several organisations through which he is serving the underprivileged and needy people around him. Pankaj Mishra is the man behind Jan Samvad Foundation and Saving Nature Welfare Society and Charitable Trust.
Along with helping people during their good and bad times, Mishra also helps make the surroundings cleaner and greener. With Saving Nature Welfare Society and Charitable Trust, Pankaj and his team plant hundreds of trees in the local areas. Their foundation also takes a stand against tree demolition and support the Chipko Andolan. One of his most remarkable works consists of the plantation of 1000 trees in the three-tier city and rural areas. Mishra is working effortlessly to spread the message of Clean India, Green India.
Pankaj Mishra shares, "It is in our hands to create a safe space for people and nature. We are co-dependent on each other. So it is important to spread the message of humanity and saving nature all over the world. If we act today, plant more trees in our surrounding area, the coming generation will witness the greenery and fresh air tomorrow."