Here's How To Watch 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Online Free: Is Avatar 2 Now Available For Streaming On Disney Plus

IT’S TIME TO return to Pandora. Moviegoers who watched the original Avatar movie when it premiered in theaters back in 2009 can finally see the follow-up to the highest-grossing movie in history at home. James Cameron’s epic sequel, Avatar 2, or more officially called Avatar: The Way of Water, arrived in theaters on Dec. 16, and it’s the second and highly anticipated chapter in a multi-movie franchise. Now, the Oscar-nominated film has made its way to your screens at home. Fans can now buy the digital version of Avatar: The Way of Water on Prime Video and Vudu.
The last of the best picture nominees from the 2023 Oscars, Avatar: The Way of Water, is finally available to stream at home.
The Oscar winner for best visual effects is James Cameron’s follow-up to the 2009 sci-fi epic Avatar, which immerses viewers back on the planet of Pandora, where the Na’vi roam.
Avatar: The Way of Water reunites the cast from the first film, including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang. Kate Winslet also joined the franchise, reuniting her with Cameron after 1997’s Titanic.
In Avatar 2, Jake Sully (Worthington) finds his family under threat from humans again and takes refuge within a new clan on Pandora, the aquatic Metkayina.
The film first hit theaters in December 2022 and enjoyed a long exclusive theatrical run, something that’s becoming rarer and rarer in this era of streaming. It was a critical hit (with a 76% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes) and became the highest-grossing movie of 2022, making over $2.3 billion worldwide.
Now, 102 days after debuting in theaters, you can finally watch Avatar: The Way of Water at home for a price. Here’s how you can get tickets to the movie in theaters, and where you can watch it online from the comfort of your own couch.
Avatar 2: The Way of Water: Release Date, Rating, Runtime, Plot
Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water premiered in theaters nationwide Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Moviegoers can find their local showtimes and buy tickets online now on sites like Fandango. The epic sequel is still currently playing in IMAX, 3D, and on standard theater screens.
If you’re trying to plan when to go get more popcorn, Avatar: The Way of Water‘s runtime clocks in at around three hours, 10 minutes long, and is rated PG-13.
According to the film’s official synopsis, Avatar 2 picks up over a decade after the original, and “begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.”
Where To Watch Avatar: The Way of Water:
As of now, the only way to watch Avatar: The Way of Water is to head out to the movie theater when it releases on Friday, Dec. 16. You can find a local showing on Fandango.
You can watch Avatar: The Way of Water now from various streaming and video-on-demand retailers, including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Microsoft. It costs $19.99 to purchase in up to ultra-HD quality.
How to Watch Avatar 2: Where to Stream The Way of Water Online
For now, the only way you can watch Avatar: The Way of Water is to pick up a pair of 3D glasses and buy a ticket at your local theater or purchase the movie digitally on Prime Video.
For now, the only way you can watch Avatar: The Way of Water is to buy a ticket at your local theater.
The film’s streaming release hasn’t been announced, and it’s unclear at the time of this writing when you can watch Cameron’s film at home — and which service you’ll be able to stream it. That said, you can watch the original Avatar on Disney+, and if we had to take a guess, you might be able to watch Avatar 2 on Disney+ or rent or buy it digitally on Prime Video at some point down the line in 2023. But for the time being, your best bet is to pick up a pair of 3D glasses and head to the theater.
Avatar: The Way of Water Streaming
Avatar: The Way of Water is not currently available to stream online, though it will almost certainly be added to Disney+ eventually. However, there's been no official announcement regarding its streaming release date. Our best guess is that Avatar 2 will hit Disney+ sometime in 2023, though should the sequel replicate the original's box-office longevity, it may not hit the subscription service until later in the year.
Is Avatar: The Way of Water available to stream?
Right now, the film is still only playing in theaters, but viewers can expect to see it on Disney+ in the future…the question is just a matter of *when*. According to People, Disney announced in September 2021 that its remaining films would have a minimum 45-day exclusive theatrical release.
If Avatar: The Way of Water follows that arrangement, the public can expect it to hit the streamer on January 30, 2023, aka two days ago. According to my constant refreshing on the Disney+ page, that clearly hasn’t happened yet! And maybe it won’t occur for a while longer given that other recent releases (like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) are set to begin streaming 82 days after opening. Plus, if this movie is anything like the original Avatar (which stayed in theaters for a whopping 238 days), the wait could be even longer. 😬
Will Avatar: The Way of Water Be on Disney+?
Eventually, yes! Since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, the eventual streaming home for Avatar 2 will be on Disney+ — just like the first Avatar film. However, it’s unclear when the movie will actually debut on Disney’s platform.
Will Avatar: The Way of Water Be On HBO MAX?
No, Avatar: The Way of Water will not be on HBO Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. The company previously released its movies on the streamer and in theaters on the same day. However, they now allow a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the streaming release.
Will Avatar: The Way of Water Be On Netflix?
No, Avatar: The Way of Water will likely not be on Netflix any time soon, seeing as it will go directly to Disney+ after its theatrical run.
Is Avatar: The Way of Water Available On Hulu?
Viewers are saying that they want to view the new movie Avatar 2 on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.
What Is Avatar: The Way of Water About?
Avatar came out in 2009 and finally has a sequel named Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)! This new chapter tells the story of the Sully family. In the beginning, you will see the core characters Jake Sully and Neytiri, played by Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, respectively, have formed a family on the planet of Pandora.
Eventually, their familiar threat returns to the plot, and Jake has to join the Na'vi army- a race of sapient extraterrestrial humanoids- to save their planet.
Afterward, the battle continues for them. How long do they have to endure hardship, and what tragedies are up next?
Disclaimer:
