Here's How To Watch 'Beautiful Disaster' Free Online Streaming At Home

Voltage Pictures is back with a new romantic drama film that you’ll definitely want to check out if you’re a fan of the popular After movie series. The film is titled Beautiful Disaster, and it’s now available for you to watch!
Beautiful Disaster was directed by Roger Kumble from a screenplay co-written by Kumble and Julia Hart. You might recognize Kumble from his previous work on movies such as Cruel Intentions, Cruel Intentions 2, College Road Trip, Netflix’s Falling Inn Love and After We Collided.
Like many other movies, Beautiful Disaster is an adaptation of another piece of work. It’s based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Jamie McGuire.
This year is undoubtedly the best year for women writers with great published novels, especially since movie studios are betting everything on the best-selling stories from publishers. We will soon see adaptations of A Court of Thorns and Roses, From Blood and Ash and People We Meet on Vacation, but first comes Beautiful Disaster by author Jamie McGuire.
The film will star Dylan Sprouse as Travis "Mad Dog" Maddox and Virginia Gardner as Abby Abernathy. According to IMDb, the story will portray the life of a college freshman, who tries to distance herself from her dark past while resisting her attraction to a bad boy, who spends his nights fighting in underground boxing matches and his days as the ultimate college seducer.
There is no Wattpad reader who follows young adult stories who is not familiar with the plot, since the characters have been stealing sighs for years until now. The book, which came out in May 2011, was one of the most popular books in history and currently already has a whole universe, since it has its continuation and several spin-offs. Like Beautiful Oblivion, which is part of The Maddox Brothers saga.
Here's your guide on how you can watch the highly anticipated teen romance movie Beautiful Disaster streaming, starring Dylan Sprouse, Virginia Gardner and Virginia Gardner.
When Does the Beautiful Disaster Movie Come Out?
Beautiful Disaster is showing exclusively in theaters on Wednesday, April 12 and Thursday, April 13 2023, where it will remain for only two days.
Those in the UK, on the other hand, it’s showing on the two above dates and Tuesday, April 11th 2023.
If you’re happy to skip out on the theatrical release and wait for streaming, films tend to become available as a rental on the likes of Amazon Prime Video three months after the theatrical window. With that in mind, we anticipate that Beautiful Disaster could be streaming as early as July 2023.
Where to watch Beautiful Disaster:
As of now, the only way to watch Beautiful Disaster is to head to a theater when it releases on Wednesday, April 12. You can find a local showing on Fandango. Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or buy on digital platforms like Vudu, Peacock, Apple and YouTube, or become available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.
Following its release in theaters, the film will be available to stream on Prime Video. Expect the movie to hit the streamer 45 days after its theatrical run, which should be sometime in May. it's most likely that Prime Video will be the main platform that will stream Beautiful Disaster.
Will Beautiful Disaster be on Netflix?
No, Beautiful Disaster will not be available on Netflix — at least not anytime soon, since it will be heading straight to Amazon Prime after its theatrical release. In the meantime, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available on the NBCUniversal-owned streaming platform.
Is Beautiful Disaster streaming on HBO Max?
No. Beautiful Disaster is a Voltage Pictures, not a Warner Bros. movie. Also, HBO Max will no longer be streaming theatrical movies in 2023. (Last year, Warner Bros. opted to simultaneously release its theatrical slate on streaming, meaning HBO Max subscribers could watch movies like Matrix Resurrections at home. This year, however, Warner Bros. theatrical movies will have a 45-day theaters-only run before moving to HBO Max.)
Is Beautiful Disaster Available On Hulu?
Viewers are saying that they want to view the new movie Beautiful Disaster on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.
How to Watch Beautiful Disaster Online For Free?
Beautiful Disaster Cast
You can check out the central Beautiful Disaster cast members alongside their respective roles below:
- Dylan Sprouse as Travis Maddox
- Virginia Gardner as Abby Abernathy
- Austin North as Shepley Maddox
- Brian Austin Green as Mick Abernathy
- Autumn Reeser as Professor Felder
- Samuel Larsen as Jesse Viveros
- Libe Barer as America Mason
- Rob Estes as Benny
- Trevor Van Uden as Thomas Maddox
- Neil Bishop as Parker
- Leart Dokle as Vince
- Manal El-Feitury as Bursa
- Dessy Slavova as Woman Fighter #2
- Declan Michael Laird as Taylor Maddox
- Micky Dartford as Tyler Maddox
- Tihomir Vinchev as Chernobyl
What is Beautiful Disaster about?
Beautiful Disaster is actually based on the book of the same name by American author Jamie McGuire. It was self-published in May 2011 and then acquired by Atria Books, going on to become a New York Times Best Seller.
It focuses on Travis Maddox, an underground boxer who navigates fights at night and college life during the day.
His attention is caught by a freshman who shows little interest in him. However, he bets her that he will go without sex for one month if he loses his next fight. If he wins, on the other hand, then she must live with him for a month.