Here's How to Watch ' Everything Everywhere All at Once '(Free) Online Streaming at Home

The 95th Oscars are over, and Everything Everywhere All At Once has taken home seven awards, including the night’s top prize: best picture.
Additionally, Michelle Yeoh took home the win for best actress, Ke Huy Quan took home the award for best supporting actor, and Jamie Lee Curtis won for best supporting actress. Writers and directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won best original screenplay and best director for their collective work. Best editing also went to someone from the EEAAO team, Paul Rogers.
The Daniels’ absurdist sci-fi comedy-drama follows a Chinese-America immigrant (Yeoh), who finds that she must connect with the multiversal variants of herself to save the entire universe from a powerful being and try to fix her fractured family in the process. In addition to Yeoh, Quan, and Curtis, the movie also stars Stephanie Hsu and James Hong.
If you haven’t yet seen the Oscar winner and want to check it out, we’ve got all the details on where you can stream Everything Everywhere All At Once.
Everything Everywhere All at Once Release Date
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” was released in a limited theatrical release by A24 on March 25, 2022. The film was released on Digital on June 7 and is currently available to rent or own at home, and was released on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD on July 5.
Where to watch Everything Everywhere All At Once
Everything Everywhere All At Once is available to stream with a Showtime subscription. Showtime costs $10.99/month, but all new subscribers can take advantage of a 30-day free trial before payment kicks in.
Will Everything Everywhere All At Once Streaming on Amazon Prime Video?
Everything Everywhere All At Once will release on Prime Video, but will only be available to buy or rent. It will be released on the Amazon platform when the movie becomes available to buy digitally. The official date for that has not yet been revealed, and will likely be dependant on how well the film does theatrically.
Will Everything Everywhere All At Once Be On HBO MAX?
No, Everything Everywhere All At Once will not be on HBO Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. While the company previously released its movies on HBO Max and in theaters on the same day, they have since stopped and have implemented a 45-day window between the theatrical release and streaming release.
Will Everything Everywhere All At Once Be On Netflix?
No, Everything Everywhere All At Once will not be available on Netflix — at least not anytime soon, since it will be heading straight to Peacock after its theatrical release. In the meantime, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available on the NBCUniversal-owned streaming platform.
Is Everything Everywhere All At Once good?
The reviews for Everything Everywhere All At Once have been universally positive. It has a 95 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 8/10 on IMDB.com. The New York Times called it “an exuberant swirl of genre anarchy directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. The filmmakers — who work under the name Daniels and who are best known for the wonderfully unclassifiable Swiss Army Man (starring Daniel Radcliffe as a flatulent corpse) — are happy to defy the laws of probability, plausibility and coherence. This movie’s plot is as full of twists and kinks as the pot of noodles that appears in an early scene. Spoiling it would be impossible. Summarizing it would take forever — literally!”
Roger Ebert, meanwhile, said “In this love letter to genre cinema, Michelle Yeoh gives a virtuoso performance as Evelyn Wang, a weary owner of a laundromat under IRS audit. We first meet her enjoying a happy moment with her husband Waymond (Ke Huy Quan) and their daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu). We see their smiling faces reflected in a mirror on their living room wall. As the camera literally zooms through the mirror, Evelyn’s smile fades, now seated at a table awash with business receipts. She’s preparing for a meeting with an auditor while simultaneously trying to cook food for a Chinese New Year party that will live up to the high standards of her visiting father Gong Gong (James Hong, wiley as ever).”
Who is in Everything Everywhere All At Once?
As mentioned, Michelle Yeoh is the star of the Everything Everywhere All At Once cast but there are so many others. Ke Huy Quan, for example, has spoken at length about how this film gave him a second lease on his career; having barely gotten any acting work since Indianna Jones and The Last Crusade in 1989 and The Goonies in 1985. He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the 2023 Oscars. “When I heard my name announced, I jumped and I screamed so loud. It was very similar to the day when I got that call from my agent and they told me that I get to play the role of Waymond. I just cannot believe it,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in January 2023.
• Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Quan Wang, a dissatisfied and overwhelmed laundromat owner
• Stephanie Hsu as Joy Wang, Evelyn’s daughter
• Ke Huy Quan as Waymond Wang, Evelyn’s meek and goofy husband
• James Hong as Gong Gong
• Jamie Lee Curtis as Deirdre Beaubeirdre, an IRS inspector; and as several other versions of Deirdre in alternate universes.
• Jenny Slate as Debbie the Dog Mom, a laundromat customer.
• Harry Shum Jr. as Chad, a teppanyaki chef
