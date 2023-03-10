Here's How to watch 'Jesus Revolution' (Free) Online Streaming at Home

Kingdom Story! Here are options for downloading or watching Jesus Revolution streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated true story at home. Jesus Revolution 2023 available to stream? Is watching Jesus Revolution on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.
Inspirational faith-based stories have found a niche in the movies in recent years, and Jesus Revolution is the latest example, joining the slate of 2023 new movies. This based-on-a-true-story movie sees how two groups that couldn't appear more different are able to come together in their faith.
Jesus Revolution comes from the team that made 2018's I Can Only Imagine, which made more than $80 million at the US box office. Other examples of faith-based movies that have had success in recent years include American Underdog, Miracles from Heaven, God's Not Dead, Breakthrough and Heaven is for Real. Can Jesus Revolution have similar success?
Here's your guide on how you can watch the highly anticipated greatest spiritual awakening in American history "Jesus Revolution" streaming, starring Kelsey Grammer.
Jesus Revolution release date
Jesus Revolution debuts exclusively in movie theaters on February 24. It's a fitting bit of counter-programming if the R-rated Jesus Revolution movie is not necessarily your speed.
Where to watch Jesus Revolution
As of now, the only way to watch Jesus Revolution is to head to a theater when it releases on Friday, Feb. 24. You can find a local showing on Fandango.
Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or buy on digital platforms like Vudu, Amazon, Apple and YouTube, or become available to stream on Peacock.
Jesus Revolution cast
Jesus Revolution is a 2023 American faith-based drama film directed by Jon Erwin and Brent McCorkle. Based on the book of the same name, the film follows youth minister Greg Laurie (Joel Courtney) and pastor Chuck Smith (Kelsey Grammer) as they take part in the Jesus movement in California during the 1970s. Anna Grace Barlow, Jonathan Roumie, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley also star. The film is scheduled to be released in the United States on February 24, 2023 by Lionsgate.
- Joel Courtney as Greg Laurie
- Kelsey Grammer as Chuck Smith
- Anna Grace Barlow
- Jonathan Roumie as Lonnie Frisbee
- Kimberly Williams-Paisley
- Nicholas Cirillo
- Ally Ioannides
- Julia Campbell
- Nic Bishop
- Jolie Jenkins
- DeVon Franklin as Josiah
What is Jesus Revolution about?
Jesus Revolution is the story of one young hippie’s quest in the 1970s for belonging and liberation that leads not only to peace, love, and rock and roll, but that sets into motion a new counterculture crusade—a Jesus Movement—changing the course of history.
Inspired by a true movement, Jesus Revolution tells the story of a young Greg Laurie (Joel Courtney) being raised by his struggling mother, Charlene (Kimberly Williams-Paisley) in the 1970s. Laurie and a sea of young people descend on sunny Southern California to redefine truth through all means of liberation. Inadvertently, Laurie meets Lonnie Frisbee (Jonathan Roumie), a charismatic hippie-street-preacher, and Pastor Chuck Smith (Kelsey Grammer) who have thrown open the doors of Smith’s languishing church to a stream of wandering youth. What unfolds becomes the greatest spiritual awakening in American history. Rock and roll, newfound love, and a twist of faith lead to a Jesus Revolution that turns one counterculture movement into a revival that changes the world.