Here's How To Watch 'Plane' 2023 (Free) Online Streaming at Home

If you are looking to get your hands on a brand new action thriller movie right at the start of the year, you may be in luck. Starring Gerard Butler, Mike Colter and Yoson An, Plane is coming to theaters this week — and we have you covered on how you can watch it.
After conducting an emergency landing which brings a commercial flight to an island in the Philippines where everyone is held hostage by local militants, the captain enlists the help of a convicted fugitive he was transporting on the flight to get everyone to safety.
If you can’t wait to see the movie, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch Plane:
When Is Plane Movie Release Date?
Plane is one of the first new movies of 2023, arriving exclusively in US movie theaters on January 13. It arrives in the UK on January 27.
Where To Watch Plane:
As of now, the only way to watch Plane is to head out to a movie theater when it releases on Friday, Jan. 13. You can find a local showing on Fandango.
Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Amazon, Vudu, YouTube or Apple.
Is Plane Releasing on Streaming or in Theaters?
Though his more recent action films were released for home release given the unprecedented changes to film distribution that the global pandemic caused, Plane won't be following that trend and will be premiering exclusively in theaters once it arrives. No plans for a release on streaming or VOD have been laid out by production company Lionsgate as of yet. Moviegoers everywhere can plan a flight to go see Plane as soon as it premieres on Friday, January 13, 2023, exclusively in theaters.
When Will Plane Be On Streaming?
While a digital release date for Plane has not yet been announced, we can make an educated guess based on a previously released Lionsgate movie.
Prey For The Devil, which premiered on Oct. 28 of this year, came to digital platforms on Dec. 13 — about 45 days after it released in theaters. If Plane follows the same trajectory, we could be watching it from the comfort of our living rooms by late February or early March.
Will Plane Be On HBO MAX?
No, Plane will not be on HBO Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. Last year, the company released its films in theaters and on the streamer on the same day. However, they now allow a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the streaming release.
Will Plane Be On Netflix?
While Plane could potentially come to Netflix in the future, there has been no announcement about any plans for it to join the streaming giant following its theatrical run. In the meantime, you’ll just have to head out to a movie theater or wait for it to become available on digital.
Will Plane Be On Hulu?
Viewers are saying that they want to view the new movie Plane on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.
Plane Movie Cast
Gerard Butler stars as Brodie Torrance. Butler broke out with the epic action movie 300 and while he has tried his hand at a few different genres and been a part of some major hits (like the How to Train Your Dragon franchise), action is where he shines. He's led the Fallen trilogy (Olympus Has Fallen, London Has Fallen and Angel Has Fallen), while also getting solid notices for movies like the aforementioned Greenland, Copshop and more.
Sharing top-billing with Butler is Mike Colter as Louis Gaspare. Colter's biggest role to date was as Luke Cage in the Marvel original series, but he has also had a starring role on the Paramount Plus original series Evil. Other notable roles have included The Good Wife and Million Dollar Baby.
The rest of the Plane cast features Yoson An (Mulan) as Dele, Danielle Pineda (Jurassic World: Dominion) as Bonnie, Paul Ben-Victor (Pam & Tommy) as Hampton, Remi Adeleke (The Terminal List) as Shellback, Joey Slotnick (Twister) as Sinclair, Evan Dane Taylor (The Enemy Within) as Junmar, Claro de los Reyes as Hajan and Tony Goldwyn (Scandal) as Scarsdale.
What Is Plane About?
Described by Lionsgate as a “white-knuckle action movie,” Plane follows a commercial pilot named Brodie Torrance. A severe storm puts Brodie’s piloting skills to the test, and when the plane is struck by lightning he must land immediately, but as the movie’s poster states, “the crash was only the beginning.” Following the plane’s crash landing on Jolo Island, an island off the Philippines that is the headquarters for the militant Abu Sayyaf organization, Brodie must try his best to protect his passengers and crew as they are taken hostage by terrorists. Brodie finds help in this from an unlikely source: Louis Gaspare, a passenger who was on the plane because he was being extradited for murder.
