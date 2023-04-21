Here's How To Watch 'Suzume no Tojimari' Free Online Streaming At Home

Anime Movie(すずめの戸締まり)! Here’s options for downloading or watching Suzume streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit,1movies, 9movies, and yes movies, including where to watch the anticipated anime movie at home. Is Suzume no Tojimari available to stream English sub & dub? Is Suzume streaming? Is watching Suzume on Crunchyroll, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option / service.
The wait is almost over! Suzume — the latest Japanese animation film — is coming to theaters this weekend. Luckily, we have you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
While movie fans will be able to see the smash-hit film Suzume in cinemas and theaters starting on April 14, 2023, those unable or unwilling to see the film outside, need not worry, as it will likely be made accessible for streaming soon. Makoto Shinkai's new film Suzume (Suzume no Tojimari) will hit American cinemas this Friday, and every indication suggests Suzume will be as popular here as it has been in Japan. Furthermore, American viewership will be bolstered by all the fans who access the film via an online streaming service.
One of the most anticipated Japanese animated films of the next period, Suzume no Tojimari, is directed by the legendary Makoto Shinkai, who is the same face behind the successful masterpiece “Your Name”. The Suzume no Tojimari movie is set to be released later this year, however, the production house wanted to let the Otakus be in suspense by releasing a new Trailer. The film is produced by CoMix Wave Films and distributed by Toho.
Is Suzume streaming? A new feature film from Makoto Shinkai is always something to treasure. Recent hits Your Name and Weathering With You have garnered widespread praise for their beauty and storytelling, creating high hopes for Suzume.
The director, Makoto Shinkai, is a well-known figure in the animated movies space. Best known for his work “Your Name” or as it is called originally, “Kimi No Na Wa“, he has directed several masterpieces to date. His work is appreciated by many. Therefore, there’s no doubt how wonderful Suzume no Tojimari is going to be, and just like you all, as a part of the culture, we are excited too.
The two-hour coming-of-age story follows 17-year-old Suzume, who works with a mysterious young man to prevent disaster from striking across Japan.
Sony has acquired the exclusive rights to distribute the film online, which means fans can expect to find the movie on the entertainment company's Crunchyroll brand anime streaming service. Unfortunately, at this time, there has been no official announcement from either Sony or Crunchyroll as to when Suzume will be available online. Currently, for fans who want to see the film in the cinema can order tickets online for a show via the Crunchyroll website.
So where can you watch Suzume? Is it on HBO Max? What about Netflix? Here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch Suzume no Tojimari:
Suzume no Tojimari Release Date
You can watch Suzume in cinemas from April 14, 2023. The film is getting a wide release, making it likely that your local cineplex will have showings, at least for opening weekend.
The English version of the CoMix Wave Films and Makoto Shinkai movie Suzume no Tojimari is about to appear outside Japan, but streaming isn’t available just yet. Crunchyroll revealed it will be in theaters starting on April 14. 2023. However, this initial release will be limited to theaters. It won’t show up physically, digitally, or streaming worldwide until after its initial theatrical run.
While you can’t start streaming Suzume no Tojimari in English yet, here’s when the movie will debut in theaters in various countries outside Japan.
- April 12, 2023: It will appear in France and Malta.
- April 13, 2023: It will appear in Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Central America, Chile, Denmark, Ecuador, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Mexico, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, Slovak Republic, Uruguay, and Venezuela.
- April 14, 2023: It will appear in Austria, Belgium, Canada, Estonia, Gibraltar, Ireland, Kenya, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Norway, Southern Africa, Spain, Sweden, the UK, and the US.
- April 20, 2023: It will appear in Colombia and Portugal.
- April 21, 2023: It will appear in Bulgaria, Finland, Poland, and Romania.
- April 27, 2023: It will appear in Italy, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.
- April 30, 2023: It will appear in Iceland.
Where To Watch Suzume no Tojimari Online
As of now, the only way to watch Suzume is to head out to a movie theater when it releases on Friday, April 14. You can find a local showing on Fandango.
Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Prime Video, Vudu, Apple and YouTube.
When Will Suzume Be On Streaming?
While a digital release date for Suzume has not yet been announced, most movies typically become available to rent or buy around 45 days after their theatrical release. If this film follows the same trajectory, you may be able to watch from the comfort of your home by late May 2023.
Since the film is being distributed in North America by Crunchyroll, it’s likely that Suzume will also join the streamer’s library in the future. You can sign up for a subscription for either $7.99, $9.99 or $14.99 — or you have the option to do a 14-day free trial.
There are currently no platforms that have the rights to Watch Suzume no Tojimari Online. MAPPA has decided to air the movie only in theaters because it has been a huge success. The studio, on the other hand, does not wish to divert revenue. Streaming the movie would only slash the profits, not increase them.
As mentioned above, the dark fantasy is only released theatrically as of now. So, people who wish to watch the movie free of cost will have to wait for its release on a platform that offers a free trial. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online and refrain from using illegal means.
Will Suzume Be On HBO Max?
No, Suzume will not be on HBO Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. The company announced last year that they would no longer send their theatrical films directly to the streamer. Instead, they’ve implemented a 45-day window between theatrical premieres and HBO Max releases.
Will Suzume Be On Netflix?
No, Suzume will not be on Netflix — at least not any time soon. While it’s possible it may come to the streamer at some point in the future, you’ll just have to head out to a movie theater or wait for it to become available on digital platforms in the meantime.
Is Suzume no Tojimari on Hulu?
Viewers are saying that they want to view the new anime movie Suzume no Tojimari on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.
Is Suzume no Tojimari on Crunchyroll?
No, it is currently not available for streaming on Crunchyroll or on any streaming platform.
That being said, the film is being distributed internationally by Crunchyroll with Sony, and they were responsible for bringing the movie to theaters. The movie saw its theatrical release in March 2023, but fans still have to wait for streaming it online.
Since Crunchyroll holds the rights to the anime and currently has the Demon Slayer: To The Swordsmith Village anime series available for streaming, it is believed that the movie as well will eventually find itself on the platform. However, Crunchyroll is yet to give any official confirmation or details regarding the specifics, making the fans
The film is director Makoto Shinkai's seventh major animated film release, but if the previous two films, namely Your Name and Weathering With You are any indications of how Suzume will do, then it is likely to be one of this year's best anime movies. Like Suzume, both Your Name and Weathering With You follow the story of average teenagers who are suddenly forced to come to grips with supernatural forces they do not understand, but must nevertheless overcome. In addition, Suzume is being produced by Japanese anime production house CoMix Wave Films which has a long history of collaboration with Shinkai dating back to his first video productions.
Is Suzume no Tojimari on Amazon Prime?
Amazon Prime’s current catalog does not include Suzume no Tojimari.’ However, the film may eventually release on the platform as video-on-demand in the coming months. Therefore, people must regularly look for the dark fantasy movie on Amazon Prime’s official website. Viewers who are looking for something similar can watch the original show ‘Dororo.’
Is Suzume no Tojimari on Funimation?
Since Funimation has rights to the film like Crunchyroll, its official website may include the movie in its catalog in the near future. Meanwhile, people who wish to watch something similar can stream ‘Suzume no Tojimari.’
Suzume no Tojimari Movie Cast and Characters
Suzume no Tojimari was written by the director Makoto Shinkai himself and stars the following actors:
The anime movie is voiced by
- Nichole Sakura as Suzume Iwato
- Josh Keaton as Sota Munakata
- Jennifer Sun Bell as Tamaki Iwato
- Cam Clarke as Hitsujiro Munakata
- Roger Craig Smithas as Minoru Okabe
- Amanda Céline Miller as Rumi Ninomiya
- Rosalie Chiang as Chika Amabe
- Allegra Clark as Tsubame Iwato
- Joe Zieja as Tomoya Serizawa
- Lena Josephine Marano as Daijin
- Bennett Hetrick as Suzume Iwato as Bennet Hetrick
- Mela Lee as Miki
- Jennie Kwan as Mami
- Abby Trott as Aya
- Jake Eberle as Shige
What is Suzume no Tojimari About?
“Suzume no Tojimari” is a coming-of-age story for the 17-year-old protagonist, Suzume, set in various disaster-stricken locations across Japan, where she must close the doors causing devastation.
Suzume’s journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu (located in southwestern Japan) when she encounters a young man who tells her, “I’m looking for a door.” What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly drawn by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob… Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster.
Within that realm, it was as though all time had melted together in the sky…
Never-before-seen scenery, encounters and farewells… A myriad of challenges await her on her journey. Despite all the obstacles in her way, Suzume’s adventure shines a ray of hope upon our own struggles against the toughest roads of anxiety and constraints that make up everyday life. This story of closing doors that connect our past to the present and future will leave a lasting impression upon all of our hearts.