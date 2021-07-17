Here's what Lyricist Prince Sharma focuses on while making music!

Prince Sharma is a well known lyricist and has delivered a bunch of great songs which include Dil Dil Rani, Blood, Chori Chori, Valentine to name a few.
Music had taken over the lyricist's mind at a very young age and since then, Prince has been working on honing his skills in the best way possible. In a recent interview when asked what are the things he focuses in while producing music here's what he had to say.
"Music is not just adding some tune and mixing words, it's about an emotion those words and the music give you. It's about how connected you feel to the music."
"I believe there's music everywhere around you like tapping feet to the ground or tapping the spoon on a cup or a table. You need to identify what suits well and then how would you react as an audience to the music. Bingo here's your next song"
In a world full if remixes of old songs, Prince focuses on producing original music which suits well with every type of music lover and is a great artiste in making. Well we have our eyes on you and are keen on listening to your next big one