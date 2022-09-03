Here's What Makes Simpolo Ceramics The Fastest Growing Brand In The Indian Ceramic Industry

Simpolo Ceramics is the fastest-growing premium brand in the ceramic industry in India. Found in 1977, the brand has grown by leaps and bounds by bringing stunning designs and cutting-edge technology together. Simpolo is inspired by the Italian market and is the first ceramics brand to take an initiative in the space of ceramics to create tiles made with superior technology.
Italy’s ceramic manufacturer giant, Sacmi marked its debut in the Indian ceramics market with Simpolo and provided the Continua+ technology that is proven to be highly sustainable and super advanced. The brand has established itself as one of the classiest ones in the country. The brand endures gratification for every experience that it offers and that's what makes it class apart.
Since Simpolo is all about providing its consumers the best experience, the brand has come up with innovative portals on its website namely, Simpolo Digital Showroom and Simpolo Virtual Space Creator. These portals help consumers understand and visualize their chosen tiles in their own virtual spaces, aiding better imagination and clarity.
One of Simpolo’s core values is ‘Innovation is a state of mind’. Simpolo strives and thrives for innovation through its constant search for the betterment of its products. Simpolo’s research and development laboratory is the biggest in India in terms of sheer complexity and size.
Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is the brand ambassador of Simpolo since 2019. His elegant and classy persona fits with Simpolo’s vision perfectly and his association with the brand has definitely boosted its impression in the market. Simpolo's TVC with Hrithik focuses on the newly crafted communication line ‘Dekhte Reh Jaoge’ and it continues to be leveraged on several platforms. Recently the brand also became the associate partner of IPL 14 winner Gujarat Titans.
Simpolo has over 86 galleries spread across India. Apart from its offerings for personal spaces, it also offers tiles specifically designed for commercial spaces. Commercial tiles from Simpolo have a wide range of options that are perfectly suitable for places like restaurants, hospitals, shopping centers, hotels, and other public areas. The need for high-quality functional tiles in such commercial spaces is due to the need for them to be both attractive and durable. That's exactly what Simpolo offers. The tiles of Simpolo can easily withstand heavy foot traffic while maintaining their stunning look.