Here's Where To Watch '65' (Free) Online Streaming at Home

Sony Pictures! Here’s options for downloading or watching 65 streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit,1movies, 9movies, and yes movies, including where to watch the science fiction action thriller film at home. Is 65 movie 2023 available to stream? Is 65 on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option / service.
Watch Now: 65 Movie Online Free
Starring Adam Driver and Ariana Greenblatt, 65 may just become your new favorite science fiction movie. Luckily, we have you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
From the writers of A Quiet Place comes the epic sci-fi action thriller 65. The movie follows space pilot Mills in the aftermath of an almost fatal crash, from which he and a young girl, Koa, are the only known survivors. When Mills disembarks his obliterated ship and warily takes in his new surroundings, he quickly realizes he is stranded on planet Earth - 65 million years in the past. Mills and Koa must battle with dangerous terrain and prehistoric creatures in order to make it to their one chance at rescue.
65 will mark writers and directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods' fourth collaboration. In addition to A Quiet Place, their previous work includes a selection of hair-raising movies such as the haunted house horror flick Haunt, and the found footage horror Nightlight. Beck and Woods are obviously no strangers to tension-heavy movies, and 65 looks to be exactly that.
This movie follows Mills (Driver), a pilot who crashes on an unknown planet — but soon realizes that he’s actually stranded on Earth 65 million years ago. Along with Koa (Greenblatt), the only other survivor, the two must make their way through the prehistoric land in the ultimate fight for survival.
So how can you watch 65? Will it be on Netflix? What about HBO Max? Here’s everything we know about when and where the movie:
When Is the Release Date of 65?
For some reason, the release date of the film has changed several times during its production and post-production process, with many sources often giving conflicting information. In May 2020, it was announced the film would release on May 13, 2022, however, other reports suggested a date in April. More recently, the date was pushed back considerably to March 10, 2023. But that wasn't the end of it and the 65 was delayed by another week and then brought back to the original date. If the current schedule holds, eager fans will be able to catch 65 in theaters on March 10, 2023.
Where to Watch 65 Online:
As of now, the only way to watch 65 is to head out to a movie theater when it releases on Friday, March 10. You can find a local showing on Fandango.
Watch Now: 65 Movie Online Free
Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or buy on digital platforms such as Amazon, Vudu, Apple and YouTube, or become available to stream on Netflix. Read on for more information.
Is 65 Available to Stream?
At present, there is no confirmation about when or where 65 will be available to stream. However, the movie's distributor, Sony Pictures Releasing, leads us to speculate that 65 could be available on a number of different platforms when the time comes.
Most likely, 65 will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix, thanks to a deal that was struck between Sony and the streaming giant back in April 2021. Since then recent Sony titles such as The Woman King, Bullet Train, and Where the Crawdads Sing have been available to stream on Netflix.
Will 65 Be On HBO Max?
No, 65 will not be HBO Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. In the meantime, you’ll just have to head out to a movie theater or wait for it to become available to stream on Netflix.
Will 65 Be On Netflix?
Yes, 65 will eventually be on Netflix as a result of a deal inked between the streaming platform and the movie’s distributor, Sony Pictures. The deal gives the streamer U.S. rights to all the company’s theatrical films starting in 2022.
While a streaming release date has not yet been announced, we can make an estimate based on another recent Sony film. Where the Crawdads Sing was released in theaters on July 15, 2022, before it came to Netflix on Nov. 12 — around four months after it debuted. If 65 follows the same pattern, we could be watching from the comfort of our homes by mid-July 2023.
However, a digital release date should arrive much sooner. The Storm Reid-led thriller Missing was released in theaters on Jan. 20 before becoming available to purchase or rent on March 7 — about 45 days after its debut. By that logic, 65 should come to digital by early May 2023.
Who's In the Cast of 65?
This film's ambiguous nature can make it feel like there is a lot to be desired, however, confidence in the cast should calm those fears. The first and most notable name announced for the film is Adam Driver. Having starred as Mauricio Gucci in House of Gucci and Jaques Le Gris in The Last Duel, Driver's appeal grows even more universal, with his name alone being enough to guarantee strong viewing figures on a project. Through his talented character work, Driver has gained a superb reputation in Hollywood that makes his addition to this ensemble at the very least reassuring. He has a fantastic record in a plethora of genres, but this style of science-fiction may be new ground for the leading man. This would suggest that the script and concept were strong enough to have Driver sign onto the project, indicating the movie's potential for success.
Driver will be joined on screen by Chloe Coleman (Gunpowder Milkshake) and Ariana Greenblatt (Love and Monsters). Unsurprisingly, this is where the known cast list ends, and we don't even have the names of the characters yet. Hopefully, that'll change as we go into 2023 and the release date gets closer.